Tahawwur Rana Faces Fresh Legal Heat as NIA Seeks 20 Days Extended Custody

As Tahawwur Rana arrived in court, Delhi Police didn’t take any chances. They cleared the court complex, vacated the premises, and even ordered media personnel out—citing serious security concerns.

After years of legal wrangling, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) finally got its hands on Tahawwur Hussain Rana—the man accused of playing a key role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On Thursday, Rana landed in India following his extradition from the United States, a move the NIA called the result of “sustained and concerted efforts.”

Held in judicial custody in the U.S. under the India-U.S. Extradition Treaty, Rana had exhausted all legal options to fight the move. With every loophole shut, the extradition went through, and now Rana is back on Indian soil to face charges connected to one of the most horrific terror attacks in the country’s history.

NIA Seeks 20 Days, Court Reserves Decision

Soon after arriving in India, Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court on Thursday evening. The anti-terror agency wasted no time and sought a 20-day police custody, claiming his custodial interrogation is crucial to cracking more details about the deadly 2008 attack.

The court, however, has reserved its order on how many days of remand will be granted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emails, Plots & Co-Conspirators: What NIA Says

According to the NIA, Rana wasn’t just a passive participant. He allegedly conspired with David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and other Pakistan-based operatives to plan the coordinated attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 238.

The agency claims that Headley shared the entire game plan with Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating trouble, Headley even sent him an email listing his belongings and assets. In that message, he also named notorious terror operatives Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman as part of the plot.

To strengthen its case, NIA has submitted a series of emails from Rana to the court—emails it believes tie him directly to the attack planning.

Tight Security, Legal Aid & a Locked Down Court

As Rana arrived in court, Delhi Police didn’t take any chances. They cleared the court complex, vacated the premises, and even ordered media personnel out—citing serious security concerns. No one was allowed in, ensuring complete lockdown around the high-profile appearance.

Meanwhile, the court appointed a legal aid counsel to represent Rana as proceedings unfold.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging