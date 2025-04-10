Tahawwur Rana In Indian Custody: Interrogation Begins After High-Level Security Handover

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), intelligence agencies, and a team of psychologists will now subject Rana to intense interrogation sessions, beginning the moment he arrives.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of playing a crucial role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in Delhi on Thursday under heavy security. His extradition marks a significant milestone in India’s long-standing demand to bring him to justice. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), intelligence agencies, and a team of psychologists will now subject Rana to intense interrogation sessions, beginning the moment he arrives.

Rana was formally handed over to Indian authorities in Los Angeles earlier this week. His custody status on the US Federal Bureau of Prisons website was updated on Tuesday to reflect his handover, stating: “Not in BOP custody as of 04/08/2025.”

Top-Level Coordination Ahead of Arrival

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday evening, bringing together National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The focus of the meeting was to review and tighten the security framework in place for Rana’s transfer and the investigation that will follow.

According to sources cited in a Times of India report, Deputy Inspector General Jaya Roy of the NIA, who is the lead investigator in the case, signed the final surrender warrant on Tuesday in Los Angeles, clearing the way for Rana’s immediate repatriation. The Indian escort team, comprising elite officers, took custody and began the journey back to Delhi with a short stop en route.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 26/11 Connection: A Familiar Name at the Helm

Leading the investigation is NIA Director General Sadanand Date, a senior IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre. Date is no stranger to the 26/11 case—he was on the ground at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on the night of the terror strikes, responding to the attack firsthand. His direct experience from that night adds a critical edge to the interrogation process.

What Agencies Aim to Extract

The interrogation will focus on uncovering the links between Pakistani intelligence agencies and Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as mapping out the financial and logistical networks that supported the 26/11 operation. Investigators are particularly keen to trace Rana’s communication with co-accused David Coleman Headley and expose the extent of institutional backing the plot may have received across the border.

However, officials involved in the case remain cautious. “He has already been questioned several times in the US. Cracking him won’t be easy. He knows exactly how to mislead and manipulate. This will be a long, layered process,” said a source familiar with the case.

Legal Formalities and Security Concerns

Rana, now 64, has reportedly arranged legal counsel in India. Given the sensitive nature of the charges and the potential security threats, authorities are considering in-camera court proceedings for his remand hearings. It is unlikely he will be produced in open court for the foreseeable future.

With Tahawwur Rana finally on Indian soil, a critical chapter in the 26/11 investigation may begin to close—but only if the agencies can penetrate the layers of silence he has maintained for over a decade.

Must Read: Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Four-Storey Building, Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Explosion