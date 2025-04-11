Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
  Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai Attacks

Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai Attacks

Every 48 hours, Tahawwur Rana will undergo a medical check-up to monitor his health, especially given his legal team’s claims about multiple medical conditions, including asthma, Parkinson’s, and cognitive decline.

Tahawwur Rana Interrogation Begins: NIA To Grill 26/11 Accused On Lashkar, ISI Links And Mumbai Attacks


Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national accused of playing a pivotal role in the deadly 2008 siege, is now in Indian custody following his extradition from the United States. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began his formal interrogation today at its headquarters in New Delhi, marking a critical phase in one of India’s most high-profile terror investigations.

Rana was flown into Delhi under tight security on Thursday evening and produced before the Special NIA Court at Patiala House. The court granted 18 days of custody to the NIA, allowing it to probe his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and his suspected ties to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI).

Inside the High-Security Custody

Reports confirmed that Rana is currently being held in a fortified 14×14 ft cell located on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters. The cell is equipped with a CCTV surveillance system, a bed on the ground, an inbuilt toilet, and is guarded round the clock by a multi-layer security detail. Only 12 NIA officials are authorised to access this cell.

Every 48 hours, Rana will undergo a medical check-up to monitor his health, especially given his legal team’s claims about multiple medical conditions, including asthma, Parkinson’s, and cognitive decline. The Indian authorities have assured adherence to human rights protocols while ensuring that no opportunity is given for self-harm or escape.

The Interrogation Begins

At approximately 10 a.m. today, the first round of questioning commenced inside a sealed interrogation room monitored by cameras and recording equipment. The interrogation team includes NIA officers of Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent ranks. A detailed daily interrogation diary will be maintained, with all answers documented for legal and investigative scrutiny.

The questioning will follow a phased structure, with the first leg focusing on establishing Rana’s identity, background, and his alleged intent.

Round One of Questioning likely be regarding Rana’s Full Role in the 26/11 Attacks

  1. Where was he located on 26 November 2008?
  2. Why did he come to India between 8 November 2008 and 21 November 2008, and where all did he go during this time?
  3. Whom did he meet and where …while he wad in India?
  4. Whom did he call during the attacks?
  5. Since when he had known David Coleman Headley? Why did he send him to India with a fake visa?
  6. What all did David Headley tell him about the places he visited in India?
  7. What was David Coleman Headley’s purpose for coming to India? What kind of conversations did he have with him during his stay in India?
  8. What was his and Headley’s role in the Mumbai attacks?
  9. How did he help David Coleman Headley in getting an Indian visa?
  10. In planning the Mumbai attacks, did he help him or did headley helped him? What were the roles of both of them?
  11. How did headley help him in gathering information for the attacks?

NIA Tahawwur Rana Tahawwur Rana extradition

