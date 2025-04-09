Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to arrive in India today after US extradition. NIA, Ajit Doval oversee high-security operation. Rana aided David Headley in 2008 attacks.

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?


In a major development in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, key accused Tahawwur Rana is set to arrive in India on Wednesday evening after being extradited from the United States. A high-level team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, is overseeing the operation under the guidance of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to reports, special facilities are being prepared in line with US judicial recommendations on the handling of extradited individuals. These security measures include dedicated holding cells in Delhi and Mumbai’s high-security jails, where Rana may be held following initial NIA custody.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, is a known member of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is accused of playing a critical role in facilitating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed over 160 people. He helped fellow operative David Coleman Headley (aka Dawood Gilani), a Pakistani-American, obtain travel documents and set up surveillance missions in India. Headley’s actions were part of a broader LeT plot, reportedly backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Evidence collected during investigations shows that Rana visited Mumbai via Dubai days before the attack. He stayed at Hotel Renaissance in Powai from November 11 to 21, 2008. Shockingly, after the attack, Rana allegedly expressed satisfaction and said those involved deserved Pakistan’s highest military honours posthumously.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So far, Ajmal Kasab the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 attacks—has been the only one tried and convicted in India.

The extradition of Rana follows years of diplomatic engagement. The Indian government officially requested Rana’s extradition in December 2019, and on June 10, 2020, a formal complaint was filed in the US for his provisional arrest. Former US President Donald Trump had confirmed the decision in February, stating he was “pleased to announce that Rana is going back to India to face justice.”

Rana is also known to be closely linked to ISI’s Major Iqbal, who is considered one of the masterminds behind the Mumbai attacks. According to court documents submitted in both Indian and US courts, Rana and Major Iqbal coordinated efforts that led to the 26/11 assault. Testimonies by Headley in US courts revealed that the trio discussed opening a fake immigration office in Mumbai in 2006, which served as a cover for their surveillance operations.

Between 2005 and 2009, Rana and Headley also provided material support to LeT. The duo were arrested by the FBI in 2009 while planning a separate terror strike on a Danish newspaper. Investigations revealed that Rana allowed Headley to use his business funds for planning the Denmark attack and even pretended to be Headley in emails to the publication.

To help Headley with surveillance in Mumbai, Rana allowed him to open a branch of First World Immigration Services in the city. He also advised him on how to secure Indian visas and directed staff to create fake documents to support his cover story. Mumbai Police later recovered email conversations that revealed their interactions with Major Iqbal and further details of the plan.

ALSO READ: Massive Fire Linked To Electrical Fault Guts Nearly 100 Homes In Karnataka’s Yadgir District

Filed under

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Lashkar-e-Taiba 2008 attacks Pakistan ISI Mumbai terror Tahawwur Rana David Headley Tahawwur Rana extradition

newsx

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On...
newsx

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?
newsx

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France
Suchana Seth, the Bengalu

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed
In an emotional interview

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict |...
Congress President Mallik

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On The Go—Here’s Why

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On...

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict |...

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi in Gujarat

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank