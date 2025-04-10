Home
  Tahawwur Rana's Extradition A 'Big Day', Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble's Brother, Demands Hanging

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging

Tukaram Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tukaram Omble


Calling the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana a “big day,” Eknath Omble, the brother of Ashok Chakra awardee and 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble, on Thursday urged the central government to hang Tahawwur Rana.

Ashok Chakra Awardee Tukaram Omble, a sub-inspector in Mumbai police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s rifle, ensuring his arrest, but unfortunately fell to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack.

“Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack – they all should have been hanged earlier… But it’s a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible,” Eknath Omble told ANI.

“He should be given such strict punishment that those in Pakistan who facilitate such things should think twice before committing such things… However, we tolerated the delay in Kasab’s punishment because it exposed the real face of Pakistan before the world.”

Tukaram Omble, a Mumbai Police sub-inspector, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tukaram Omble’s crucial role

On the night of November 26, 2008, Omble played a crucial role in capturing terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab, but he lost his life in the process.

Meanwhile, the Central Government appointed Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct trials and other matters related to National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who is in a US Prison following a plea deal.

Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court’s recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India. Rana’s extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Sandeep Was On Duty, Not A Victim’: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Father On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

