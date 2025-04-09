Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives, is finally being extradited to India. According to official sources, he is expected to arrive in the country as early as tomorrow morning.

Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, has long been wanted by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in the attacks. After years of legal back-and-forth in the United States, the road has now cleared for him to face trial in India.

Indian Officials in the US to Bring Rana Back

A team of senior Indian officials is already in the United States to take custody of Rana. The group reportedly includes three officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and three members from Indian intelligence agencies.

The officials flew out on Sunday after receiving confirmation of a “surrender warrant”—a legal order allowing the US to hand over Rana to Indian authorities.

A special aircraft has been arranged for the operation, which will include a stop at a secret location before heading to New Delhi. Reports say the entire process is being supervised by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in close coordination with top NIA and Home Ministry officials.

Currently Held in Los Angeles Jail

Rana, 64, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He is believed to have worked closely with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who carried out surveillance for the 26/11 attacks.

This marks the first time Indian investigators will get a chance to directly question Rana. Back in 2010, when Indian teams had questioned Headley in the US, Rana had not yet been made available for questioning.

Supreme Court in US Clears Final Legal Hurdle

Rana’s extradition comes after the US Supreme Court recently dismissed his last-ditch emergency petition to block the move. In that plea, Rana had argued that extraditing him to India would go against American laws and international human rights conventions.

“There are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, the petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture,” the plea stated. “The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as the petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks.”

But the US justices did not grant relief, effectively paving the way for his return.

India Welcomes the Move

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, when asked about the development at a recent summit, said: “There is nothing new to add on Tahawwur Rana issue. We welcome the decision of the American legal process.”

The Times of India reported that authorities in both Delhi and Mumbai had been quietly instructed to prepare high-security arrangements in line with guidelines for handling high-profile extradited individuals.

What Happens Once He Lands?

Once Rana is brought to India, he will be taken into the custody of the NIA. Initially, he is likely to be housed in a secure location in Delhi for interrogation. The agency has already obtained court orders to shift the case jurisdiction from Mumbai to Delhi.

After his initial questioning, Rana is expected to be taken to Mumbai—the site of the 2008 attacks—for further investigation. His immigration firm, First World International, had an office in Mumbai that was used as a cover by Headley while conducting surveillance of attack sites.

Officials say Rana’s statements could help piece together more details about how the 26/11 attacks were planned and executed, including possible involvement of Pakistani army officers and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Long Road to Extradition

Rana was first arrested in the US in 2009 in connection with a plot to attack the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. He was later convicted for providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India has been pressing for his extradition for over a decade. A US court first gave the green light for extradition in May 2023. However, Rana appealed the ruling multiple times and even took the case to the Supreme Court last year.

Trump Once Called Him “Very Evil”

During a joint press conference at the White House in February, former US President Donald Trump confirmed the extradition decision, saying: “Tahawwur Rana will be going back to India, where he will face justice.”

Trump had also referred to Rana as a “very evil” person.

Looking Back at 26/11

The 2008 Mumbai attacks were among the deadliest terror strikes in India’s history. Ten armed terrorists from Pakistan stormed several locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Hotel, CST railway station, and a Jewish center. The attack lasted over 60 hours and left 166 people dead, including six Americans.

With Rana’s extradition, Indian authorities now hope to take a step closer toward justice and uncover more information about those who orchestrated one of the country’s darkest days.

