Tahawwur Rana’s Medical Needs To Be Fully Addressed, Says Delhi Legal Counsel

A Special NIA court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to NIA custody for 18 days. The Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel for Rana shared that the court has given clear instructions to the NIA to ensure Rana gets a full medical check-up when he’s taken into custody and brought back to court. Rana’s counsel also mentioned that the NIA had asked for 20 days of custody, but after discussions, the court settled on 18 days. If more time is needed, the NIA can always apply for an extension.

Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel for Tahawwur Rana told ANI, “NIA sought 20 days of custody, and after a lot of deliberation, the court has given 18 days of custody. If the NIA wants more time, then they will move an application. For the medical tests (the court has given special instructions), they (NIA) have been told that a comprehensive medical test would be done when he’s taken into custody and before he is brought back to court at the end of the remand. All his medical requirements will be taken care of.” “He (Tahawwur Rana) has requested that anybody representing him in court, especially since we are from DLSA and doing our duty, there should be no public outrage against the lawyers…,” the counsel added.

Meanwhile, Tahawwur Rana was brought to the National Investigation Agency headquarters on late Thursday. NIA said that the agency would question him in detail.

NIA said that Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States and was produced before the Special NIA Court.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana’s role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

