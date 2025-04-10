Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

After a long wait, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has finally been given the green light to start the long-pending trial related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks — and this time, it’s all set to happen in Delhi.

NIA has finally been given the green light to start the long-pending trial related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

After a long wait, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has finally been given the green light to start the long-pending trial related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks — and this time, it’s all set to happen in Delhi.

The official clearance came from the Union Law Ministry on Wednesday at 4:30 PM. From here on, the NIA will be taking the case forward in a special court in the capital — and all the legal and security machinery is already being put in motion.

Senior officers roped in to lead the charge

To make sure the trial runs smoothly, a bunch of senior officers will be working closely with the legal team. Two Inspectors General, a Deputy Inspector General, and one SP will help coordinate everything with the lawyers handling the case.

This is one of India’s most sensitive terror cases, and everyone involved is being extra cautious and thorough.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Narender Mann, Advocate” to lead the courtroom battle

The government has brought in Narender Mann, a senior lawyer, as the Special Public Prosecutor for the case. He’ll be the one representing the NIA during the trial in Delhi, and will also handle anything that comes up in the appeals courts.

“Narender Mann, Advocate, [has been appointed] as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trial and related proceedings in NIA Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency. He will represent the NIA before the NIA Special Courts in Delhi and the Appellate Courts for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification, or until the completion of the trial in the said case, whichever occurs earlier,” an official statement said.

Delhi goes on high alert as Rana heads to India

Meanwhile, security in Delhi has been seriously tightened. With Tahawwur Rana expected to arrive soon after being extradited from the U.S., both local and central security forces are on their toes.

The Delhi Police SWAT team will be escorting NIA officials, and their Special Cell is also on high alert. SWAT commandos have been placed at the airport, and other key areas are being monitored constantly.

The outer ring of security is being handled by Central Armed Police Forces and local cops to make sure nothing goes wrong.

What’s going to happen once Rana lands?

Once Rana reaches India, he’ll be taken straight to the NIA’s special court at Patiala House. The agency is planning to ask the court for his custody so they can question him directly.

Sources say the NIA wants to confront him with evidence like emails, travel records, and witness statements that they’ve already gathered. His interrogation might also help reveal more about links to people in Pakistan who were possibly involved in planning the attacks.

If court agrees, Rana could be headed to Tihar Jail

If the judge grants NIA custody, Rana is likely to be sent to a high-security cell at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Officials there have already amped up the security in anticipation.

Investigators are hoping that Rana’s questioning could help uncover more missing pieces about what really went on during the 26/11 attacks — and who exactly helped make it happen.

Rana’s extradition from the U.S. wasn’t a simple task. Indian officials had to promise the U.S. government that he’d be treated fairly, given proper legal help, and kept in humane prison conditions.

These were key promises that helped clear the way for him to be sent back to India — a big step forward in the 26/11 case that shook the entire country.

Also Read: Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women