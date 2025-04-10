Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tahawwur Rana’s Trial: Who Is The Special Public Prosecutor Appointed To Rana?

Tahawwur Rana’s Trial: Who Is The Special Public Prosecutor Appointed To Rana?

One of the key conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, is finally being brought to India, according to sources familiar with the matter. This development marks a major breakthrough for Indian security and investigation agencies, who have been trying for years to get him extradited.

Tahawwur Rana’s Trial: Who Is The Special Public Prosecutor Appointed To Rana?

One of the key conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, is finally being brought to India


One of the key conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, is finally being brought to India, according to sources familiar with the matter. This development marks a major breakthrough for Indian security and investigation agencies, who have been trying for years to get him extradited.

Rana’s arrival in the national capital, Delhi, is expected soon, and preparations are already underway to ensure strict security once he lands.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has long been accused of helping plan and support the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed over 160 people. His extradition to India has been in process for several years, with Indian authorities pressing hard to bring him back to stand trial.

Now, sources say that he will be flown to India shortly, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take him into custody.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

High-Level Security Arrangements in Delhi

Given the sensitivity of the case, and the global attention it has drawn, the NIA has made detailed security arrangements ahead of Rana’s arrival. According to sources, a meeting was held at the NIA headquarters on Wednesday with senior Delhi Police officers to finalize the plan.

Officials confirmed that Rana will land at Delhi Airport, where tight security will be in place. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell SWAT commandos, along with teams from the Nyayik Abhiraksha Vahini (Judicial Protection Unit), and armed police vans will be stationed at the airport before his arrival.

Security Timing Adjusted at Last Minute

Sources also shared that the NIA had earlier asked Delhi Police to deploy a police van and pilot escort team at the airport by 4 AM. However, the timing was later revised, and the new reporting time is now 7 AM.

“Wednesday evening, NIA asked Delhi Police to send a police van and pilot escorts to the airport by 7 AM,” a source said. “Earlier, they had planned to call the team by 4 AM, but the time was changed later.”

The teams will ensure safe transportation of Rana from the airport to a secure location in the city, under heavy protection.

Special Prosecutor Appointed for the Case

In another major move, the Indian government has appointed a special public prosecutor to handle the case once Tahawwur Rana is formally in custody.

Advocate Narendra Mann has been chosen to represent the prosecution in court. A gazette notification has already been issued confirming his appointment.

What Happens Next?

Once Tahawwur Rana lands in India, he will be questioned by NIA officials and is likely to be presented before a court in Delhi. He is accused of helping David Headley — another accused in the 26/11 case — in planning and coordinating the attacks from overseas.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks remain one of the deadliest terror strikes in India’s history. The extradition of Tahawwur Rana is being seen as a significant moment in the long fight for justice.

With security teams on high alert and legal teams ready, India is preparing for a key chapter in the case to unfold — one that has been more than a decade in the making.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

Special public prosecutor Tahawwur Rana's trial

ED stumbled upon a huge m

Which Are The 12 Indian Companies Funded By Soros With Rs 300 Crore?
China and the EU discuss

Explained: How China And The EU Are Strengthening Trade Ties Amid US Tariffs
India and Pakistan are ge

‘We Have Evidence’: India-Pakistan To Sit For Flag Meeting On April 10
Army Secretary Dan Drisco

Why Was FBI Director Kash Patel Removed as Acting ATF Chief in an Unprecedented Leadership...
newsx

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After...
Amazon's Kuiper satellite

Explained: Why Amazon’s Kuiper Satellite Launch Was Delayed and What Comes Next
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Which Are The 12 Indian Companies Funded By Soros With Rs 300 Crore?

Which Are The 12 Indian Companies Funded By Soros With Rs 300 Crore?

Explained: How China And The EU Are Strengthening Trade Ties Amid US Tariffs

Explained: How China And The EU Are Strengthening Trade Ties Amid US Tariffs

‘We Have Evidence’: India-Pakistan To Sit For Flag Meeting On April 10

‘We Have Evidence’: India-Pakistan To Sit For Flag Meeting On April 10

Why Was FBI Director Kash Patel Removed as Acting ATF Chief in an Unprecedented Leadership Shake-Up?

Why Was FBI Director Kash Patel Removed as Acting ATF Chief in an Unprecedented Leadership...

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After...

Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide