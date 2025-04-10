Tahawwur Rana’s Trial: Who Is The Special Public Prosecutor Appointed To Rana?

One of the key conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, is finally being brought to India, according to sources familiar with the matter. This development marks a major breakthrough for Indian security and investigation agencies, who have been trying for years to get him extradited.

Rana’s arrival in the national capital, Delhi, is expected soon, and preparations are already underway to ensure strict security once he lands.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, has long been accused of helping plan and support the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed over 160 people. His extradition to India has been in process for several years, with Indian authorities pressing hard to bring him back to stand trial.

Now, sources say that he will be flown to India shortly, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take him into custody.

High-Level Security Arrangements in Delhi

Given the sensitivity of the case, and the global attention it has drawn, the NIA has made detailed security arrangements ahead of Rana’s arrival. According to sources, a meeting was held at the NIA headquarters on Wednesday with senior Delhi Police officers to finalize the plan.

Officials confirmed that Rana will land at Delhi Airport, where tight security will be in place. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell SWAT commandos, along with teams from the Nyayik Abhiraksha Vahini (Judicial Protection Unit), and armed police vans will be stationed at the airport before his arrival.

Security Timing Adjusted at Last Minute

Sources also shared that the NIA had earlier asked Delhi Police to deploy a police van and pilot escort team at the airport by 4 AM. However, the timing was later revised, and the new reporting time is now 7 AM.

“Wednesday evening, NIA asked Delhi Police to send a police van and pilot escorts to the airport by 7 AM,” a source said. “Earlier, they had planned to call the team by 4 AM, but the time was changed later.”

The teams will ensure safe transportation of Rana from the airport to a secure location in the city, under heavy protection.

Special Prosecutor Appointed for the Case

In another major move, the Indian government has appointed a special public prosecutor to handle the case once Tahawwur Rana is formally in custody.

Advocate Narendra Mann has been chosen to represent the prosecution in court. A gazette notification has already been issued confirming his appointment.

What Happens Next?

Once Tahawwur Rana lands in India, he will be questioned by NIA officials and is likely to be presented before a court in Delhi. He is accused of helping David Headley — another accused in the 26/11 case — in planning and coordinating the attacks from overseas.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks remain one of the deadliest terror strikes in India’s history. The extradition of Tahawwur Rana is being seen as a significant moment in the long fight for justice.

With security teams on high alert and legal teams ready, India is preparing for a key chapter in the case to unfold — one that has been more than a decade in the making.