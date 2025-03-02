Home
  'Taj Mahal Looks Even More Majestic from the Ground': NASA Astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino Visits Taj Mahal

‘Taj Mahal Looks Even More Majestic from the Ground’: NASA Astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino Visits Taj Mahal

Praising India's distinctive approach to education and scientific research, Brian Greene, a renowned theoretical physicist, author, and professor of mathematics and physics at Columbia University, emphasized the enthusiasm and ambition of Indian students to make a global impact.

‘Taj Mahal Looks Even More Majestic from the Ground’: NASA Astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino Visits Taj Mahal

NASA Astronaut


Praising India’s distinctive approach to education and scientific research, Brian Greene, a renowned theoretical physicist, author, and professor of mathematics and physics at Columbia University, emphasized the enthusiasm and ambition of Indian students to make a global impact.

“The passion for science and innovation that I have witnessed in India is unparalleled. The energy and curiosity among students here are truly inspiring,” Greene said during his visit to the Taj Mahal, as quoted by the Ministry of Culture.

Praising India’s distinctive approach to education and scientific research, he emphasized the enthusiasm and ambition of Indian students to make a global impact.
“India is even more beautiful from the ground,” remarked former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who has observed the country from space.

Expressing his admiration for India’s aesthetic appeal, he lauded the exceptional craftsmanship of the Taj Mahal, calling it a testament to India’s rich legacy of engineering and design, the statement said.

Greene and Mike Massimino are currently on a visit to India, immersing themselves in the country’s rich scientific, educational, and cultural heritage.
As part of their visit, they explored the iconic Taj Mahal, where they shared their admiration for India’s advancements in science, engineering, and craftsmanship, as per the statement.

Greene is celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to superstring theory, including the discovery of mirror symmetry and the discovery of spatial topology change.

Mike Massimino, a veteran of two NASA space missions, holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and currently serves as a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University. As the first astronaut to tweet from space, he has played a significant role in space exploration, particularly in the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions in 2002 and 2009, the Ministry stated.

Throughout his career, Massimino has been honored with multiple NASA Space Flight Medals, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the American Astronautical Society’s Flight Achievement Award. He currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

“Greene and Massimino’s visit to the Taj Mahal highlights India’s growing influence in the global scientific community. Their journey serves as a bridge between India’s historical excellence in craftsmanship and its rapidly advancing role in science and innovation on the world stage,” the Ministry added.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Magical Being In Space’: NASA Astronaut Dr Mike Massimino At NXT Conclave

NASA NASA Space

