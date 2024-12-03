Home
Taj Mahal Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail, Probe Underway

The Taj Mahal in Agra, one of India's most iconic landmarks, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, triggering a swift security response.

Taj Mahal Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail, Probe Underway

The Taj Mahal in Agra, one of India’s most iconic landmarks, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, triggering a swift security response.

According to ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed, the tourism department was the first to receive the threatening email. As a precaution, a case was filed at the Tajganj police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

In response to the threat, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and local police rushed to the site to conduct a thorough search of the premises. The Taj Mahal, a top tourist destination in India, was placed on high alert while authorities worked to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

This incident highlights the continued vigilance required at high-profile locations such as the Taj Mahal, especially as tourism in the region remains a significant part of India’s economy and global cultural heritage. Further details of the investigation are awaited as authorities work to determine the credibility of the threat.

