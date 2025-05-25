Taj Mahal To Get Anti-Drone System Amid Rising Security Concerns After Operation Sindoor

Taj Mahal to get anti-drone system with 8km range amid rising aerial threats post Operation Sindoor. System to jam drones near dome and enhance monument security.

The iconic Taj Mahal is set to receive a major security upgrade with the installation of a high-tech anti-drone system aimed at countering aerial threats, a senior official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Currently under the protection of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Uttar Pradesh Police, the Taj Mahal will soon gain an added shield of drone neutralisation technology, enhancing its defense capabilities amid rising concerns over unmanned aerial threats.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security), Syed Arib Ahmad, confirmed the development. “An anti-drone system will be installed at the Taj Mahal complex. The system will have a range of 7–8 kilometers, but its primary focus will be on the 200-meter radius around the main dome of the monument,” he said.

According to Ahmad, the system works on a “soft kill” mechanism, which automatically jams the signals of any unauthorized drone entering the area, rendering it inoperable. “Police personnel are being trained to use the system, and a dedicated response team is being formed to track down the origin of such drones and secure the area where they are neutralised,” he added.

The installation of this system is expected to be completed within the next few days, bringing a new layer of safety to one of the world’s most visited heritage monuments.

Security Upgrade Triggered by Operation Sindoor and Cross-Border Drone Attacks

The decision to bolster the Taj Mahal’s aerial security follows India’s precision military operation “Operation Sindoor” conducted on May 7, where Indian forces targeted nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 civilians.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched artillery shelling, missile attacks, and drone strikes, prompting Indian forces to successfully intercept and neutralize these aerial threats. The events underlined the growing danger posed by drone-based incursions, especially to sensitive heritage and civilian sites.

Taj Mahal: A National Treasure Under Tight Watch

As a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India’s most significant cultural and architectural treasures, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors each year. Its status as a symbol of national pride and a global landmark makes its security a top national priority.

The introduction of an anti-drone system will ensure the monument remains safeguarded in today’s increasingly technology-driven threat landscape.

