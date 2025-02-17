Take Dip In Mahakumbh From Home: Viral Social Media Post Assures

A bizarre poster promoting a ‘Dip From Home’ service for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has gone viral online. The ad suggests that devotees can take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam without travelling to the crowded city of Prayagraj.
No, the holy water of Sangam won’t be delivered at your doorstep.
Kumbh Mela ‘dip from home’
The poster claims that people can receive the blessings of the sacred Sangam while sitting comfortably at home.
According to the viral ad, the service is available for a fee of Rs. 500. Devotees interested in this offering need to send their photo via WhatsApp. A photocopy of their photo would then be dipped in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam.
The poster emphasised that this Maha Kumbh is a rare event occurring once every 144 years, calling it the “last chance” for devotees to take part in the divine ritual. It encouraged people not to miss out on the opportunity.
However, the authenticity of this claim remains questionable.
Netizens amused
Despite doubts, the unique concept has sparked widespread attention on social media.
The unconventional concept has left people divided. While some found it amusing, others questioned its legitimacy and religious significance. Some social media users mocked the idea, comparing it to ‘work from home’ culture, while others debated whether the act of dipping a photo could truly substitute for a personal visit.
Millions of people gather at Maha Kumbh Mela to take a dip in the sacred Sangam, believing it cleanses them of sins.