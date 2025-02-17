Take Dip In Mahakumbh From Home: Viral Social Media Post Assures

According to the viral ad, the service is available for a fee of Rs. 500. Devotees interested in this offering need to send their photo via WhatsApp. A photocopy of their photo would then be dipped in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam.

Work from home suna tha

Now Dip from Home

Hadd ho gayi

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GbTviSymh1 — Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) February 12, 2025

The poster emphasised that this Maha Kumbh is a rare event occurring once every 144 years, calling it the “last chance” for devotees to take part in the divine ritual. It encouraged people not to miss out on the opportunity.

However, the authenticity of this claim remains questionable.

Netizens amused

Despite doubts, the unique concept has sparked widespread attention on social media.

The unconventional concept has left people divided. While some found it amusing, others questioned its legitimacy and religious significance. Some social media users mocked the idea, comparing it to ‘work from home’ culture, while others debated whether the act of dipping a photo could truly substitute for a personal visit.

Millions of people gather at Maha Kumbh Mela to take a dip in the sacred Sangam, believing it cleanses them of sins.