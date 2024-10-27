Take Screenshot And Record Phone Call: PM Modi Warns On Digital Arrest In Mann Ki Baat

In the 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the tactics used by fraudsters who deceive people through the 'digital arrest' scheme.

The Scare of Digital Arrest: Mann Ki Baat

In recent times, “digital arrest” scams have emerged as a concerning form of cybercrime, with criminals leveraging personal information and psychological tactics to defraud unsuspecting victims. Here’s how these scams work and what you can do to stay safe.

First, scammers conduct in-depth research, gathering personal information about their targets—enough to leave victims shocked and overwhelmed by the extent of their knowledge.

Second, they instill fear. They pose as officials, sometimes even wearing uniforms or setting up fake “official” environments. These scammers cite legal clauses, impose tight deadlines, and use lines like “Decide now, or you’ll be arrested.” This approach creates intense psychological pressure, making victims feel as though they must comply. Many people, regardless of age or background, have lost their hard-earned money due to this fear.

But it’s important to remember: legitimate investigative agencies do not conduct inquiries or demand actions via phone or video calls.

Here are three steps to protect yourself:

Pause , Think, Take Action

1. Stop: When you receive a suspicious call, take a moment to stop and breathe. Resist the urge to panic or make hasty decisions.

2. Think: Remember, no official agency will reach out to you through a phone or video call for such sensitive matters. They won’t request private information or immediate decisions. Consider taking a screenshot or recording the call if you’re able.

3. Take Action: Contact the National Cyber Helpline at 1930, report the incident at [cybercrime.gov.in](http://cybercrime.gov.in), and inform the police, keeping all records intact. These steps form a strong shield against cyber fraud.

Authorities across various states are actively investigating digital arrest scams, coordinating through the National Cyber Coordination Centre. To raise awareness, citizens are encouraged to use #SafeDigitalIndia and help spread knowledge on staying vigilant against digital scams.

