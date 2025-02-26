Tamil Actor Ranjana Natchiyaar Quits BJP Over Hindi Imposition, Joins Vijay’s TVK

In a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Her departure from the BJP, after an eight-year association, stems from dissatisfaction with the party’s policies, particularly the alleged imposition of Hindi through the three-language policy.

Natchiyaar announced her resignation on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the BJP’s promotion of the three-language policy, which she believes undermines Tamil Nadu’s linguistic heritage and disregards the state’s unique cultural identity. In her resignation letter, she stated, “As a Tamil woman, I cannot accept the imposition of the three-language policy, growing hostility towards Dravidians, and neglect of Tamil Nadu’s needs and aspirations.”

The following day, she officially joined TVK during an anniversary event organized by Vijay near Chennai. Natchiyaar expressed her admiration for Vijay, referring to him as “the next MGR,” drawing a parallel to the late iconic actor-politician MG Ramachandran, who served as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister and founded the AIADMK party. She praised Vijay’s blend of nationalism and Dravidian policies, stating that TVK is the ideal platform for her political future and describing Vijay as “the biggest hope for Tamil Nadu.”

This development highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula, which has faced opposition in Tamil Nadu. The state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has criticized the policy as an attempt to impose Hindi, leading to a renewed language conflict between the state and the central government. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defended the policy, stating that it does not impose any language on any state.

In a related move, the Telangana government has made learning Telugu mandatory in all schools across various boards, including CBSE, as a response to concerns over language imposition.

Natchiyaar’s transition to TVK signifies a notable realignment in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, reflecting the state’s deep-rooted commitment to preserving its linguistic and cultural identity.

