Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Reclaim Katchatheevu From Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Reclaim Katchatheevu From Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, citing fishermen’s plight. CM Stalin slams BJP for inaction.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre To Reclaim Katchatheevu From Sri Lanka


Just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Wednesday (April 2, 2025), urging the Union government to take immediate steps to reclaim Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

Resolution Demands Katchatheevu’s Retrieval

The resolution, introduced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, emphasized that reclaiming Katchatheevu was the only permanent solution to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen’s traditional fishing rights and to end their hardships caused by the Sri Lankan Navy. The resolution also called on the Union government to review the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and to press Sri Lanka for the release of all imprisoned Indian fishermen along with their boats.

Ongoing Fishermen Crisis in Palk Bay

During the Assembly session, CM Stalin highlighted the frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, despite political changes in Sri Lanka. He pointed out that before the 2014 parliamentary elections, PM Modi had promised that no Indian fisherman would be arrested under BJP rule, yet the detentions continued.

“In 2024 alone, 530 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, facing harsh prison sentences and heavy fines on allegations of crossing the maritime boundary,” Stalin said. “This cruel treatment has left fishermen in constant fear, depriving them of their livelihoods.”

Repeated Appeals to the Centre

Stalin revealed that he had written 74 letters to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister for External Affairs, urging intervention on this issue. He added that during personal meetings with PM Modi, he consistently raised the need to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen. However, despite multiple attempts to initiate discussions between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, no constructive solution has been achieved.

“The only viable and permanent solution is to retrieve Katchatheevu and put an end to this injustice,” Stalin asserted.

Political Debate Over Katchatheevu’s Cession

The Chief Minister also addressed allegations that Tamil Nadu’s government had given away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, calling it misinformation spread for political gain. He stated that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi strongly opposed ceding Katchatheevu in 1974 and led efforts to prevent the decision.

Stalin recalled that on June 29, 1974, a day after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement was signed, Karunanidhi convened an all-party meeting condemning the move. The Tamil Nadu Assembly also passed a resolution on August 21, 1974, urging the Centre to reconsider its decision.

Successive Tamil Nadu governments, including those led by Jayalalithaa in 1991 and 2013, and O. Panneerselvam in 2014, also passed similar resolutions urging the Centre to reclaim Katchatheevu.

Opposition Challenges DMK’s Stance

During the Assembly debate, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami accused the DMK of failing to resolve the Katchatheevu issue despite being in alliance with the Centre for over 16 years. He stated that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had personally met PM Modi and urged him to address the issue.

In response, CM Stalin questioned whether Palaniswami had raised the fishermen’s issue during his recent visit to Delhi. He also emphasized that his government had been persistently pressuring the Centre to find a lasting solution.

BJP’s Position on Katchatheevu

Coimbatore South MLA and BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan pointed out that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had supported DMK MPs in 1974 when they opposed the agreement in Parliament. She also claimed that the then Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi was informed before Katchatheevu was ceded to Sri Lanka.

However, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and Law Minister S. Regupathy strongly refuted this, stating that Karunanidhi was neither consulted nor did he give his consent.

