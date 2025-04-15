Tamil Nadu Begins Annual 61-Day Fishing Ban, Fishermen Demand More Support

The Tamil Nadu government announced a financial aid package of Rs 8,000 for every registered fisherman. Authorities expect boat owners to use the downtime for vessel maintenance.

Tamil Nadu’s 61-day annual fishing ban began in the early hours of Tuesday and will remain in effect until June 14. The state enforces the ban under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, to protect marine biodiversity during peak breeding season. Authorities have barred mechanised boats and trawlers from operating during this period to allow marine life to regenerate. Traditional non-mechanised boats can continue fishing, but the government has cautioned against crossing into Andhra Pradesh waters, where a total fishing ban is in place.

Over 1,500 Boats Docked Across State

Officials confirmed that nearly 1,500 mechanised boats have docked at jetties across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai alone, 809 boats remained anchored. In Thoothukudi district, more than 550 mechanised boats at Thoothukudi, Tharuvaikulam, and Vembar harbours will stay grounded during the ban period.

Fishermen Call for Enhanced Surveillance

Fishermen’s associations have urged the government to increase coastal surveillance to prevent illegal fishing. Leaders have called for the deployment of Indian Coast Guard personnel and marine police. “We must ensure no unauthorised fishing takes place, especially by boats from Kanniyakumari or Kerala. The fisheries department must remain alert,” said Pugal, Secretary of the Deep Sea Fishermen Welfare Association.

Andhra Waters Off-Limits

While Tamil Nadu permits traditional country boats to fish, officials have warned fishermen not to venture into Andhra Pradesh’s waters, where even non-mechanised fishing remains banned. A fisheries department official said, “There have been past incidents where our fishermen were assaulted and their equipment confiscated by locals in Andhra Pradesh. We must avoid such confrontations.”

Relief and Demands for Higher Compensation

The Tamil Nadu government announced a financial aid package of Rs 8,000 for every registered fisherman. Authorities expect boat owners to use the downtime for vessel maintenance. However, fishing unions continue to demand higher compensation, citing increased living costs. NJ Bose, leader of the All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, also reiterated the demand for a resolution to the Katchatheevu issue before the ban ends.

Fish Prices Spike in Chennai

Ahead of the ban, fish prices surged in markets such as Kasimedu in Chennai. Seer fish sold for Rs 900–1,000 per kg, white pomfret at Rs 1,100 per kg, red snapper at Rs 500–600 per kg, and sardines at Rs 100–120 per kg. With local supply disrupted, markets will depend on fish from Kerala and Karnataka.

