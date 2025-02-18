Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
  • Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams DMK Over Coimbatore Gang Rape, Blames Drug Abuse For Rising Crimes

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams DMK Over Coimbatore Gang Rape, Blames Drug Abuse For Rising Crimes

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai criticizes DMK over Coimbatore gang rape, linking crime surge to drug abuse; AIADMK protests state’s failure on women's safety.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams DMK Over Coimbatore Gang Rape, Blames Drug Abuse For Rising Crimes


Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old minor girl in Coimbatore, saying that women were “unsafe” in the state.

He attributed the problem of crime against women to increasing “drug abuse” among youth.

“The news of a 17-year-old girl gang raped by seven students in Coimbatore is shocking. Such gang rapes on girls show that due to the increasing drug abuse, the youth are turning to an animalistic mentality,” Annamalai posted on X.

Highlighting the everyday crime against women in Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said that the DMK government has failed to stop drug trafficking or ensure the safety of women.

“The entire country was shaken by Nirbhaya. But, in Tamil Nadu, every day, women, including girls, students, female police officers, and female government officials, are completely unsafe. The DMK government has not moved a single finger to prevent drug trafficking or ensure the safety of women,” Annamalai said.

“If the culprit is from the DMK, will Chief Minister MK Stalin tell us who benefits from blaming the women?” the BJP leader asked.

AIADMK workers on Tuesday held a protest in Chennai against the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu’s alleged failure to prevent incidents of sexual offences against women and children in the state.

AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that the situation was becoming a menace in the school education department of the state.

Further, he stated that the protest was being held to draw attention and demand justice for the victims of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan alleged, “Sexual harassment is rampant. It is becoming a menace in the school education department of Tamil Nadu. Children are facing sexual harassment not by outsiders but by their own professors and teachers. The school education department has become a hub of sexual abuse and harassment.”

DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan however played down the oppposition protests and said, “We have suspended many teachers. We have brought in legislation. Even today the minister said that their certificates will be withdrawn. They cannot work as teachers.”

“Whenever a complaint is given to the police, we arrest people. The police immediately take action and arrest the accused. Everything is being done. The government is taking all possible action,” said Elangovan.

(With Inputs from ANI)

