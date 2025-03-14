Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26: Major Announcements, Political Clashes, And Key Highlights

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the legislative assembly. The budget, the fifth under the DMK government since its 2021 electoral victory, assumes political significance as the state gears up for elections next year. With key welfare measures, infrastructure developments, and a simmering language row, the budget has drawn both praise and criticism.

Political Row Over Budget Logo

A fresh controversy erupted when the Tamil Nadu government replaced the official Devanagari rupee symbol (₹) with a Tamil letter in its budget logo. The move sparked criticism from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who questioned why the DMK had not raised concerns in 2010 when the Congress formally adopted the rupee symbol. The move has reignited political tensions between the ruling DMK and the BJP-led central government.

Key Announcements in Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26

1. Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Housing Scheme

The state has allocated ₹3,500 crore for the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme, aiming to provide one lakh new houses to economically weaker sections. Named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the scheme is a major step towards affordable housing.

2. Tamil Language Promotion

To promote Tamil literature and language, the government will translate 500 Tamil books into other languages through the State Textbook Corporation. Book fairs will be held in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, an annual ‘World Tamil Olympiad’ will be introduced, and a language museum, ‘Agaram,’ will be established in Madurai.

3. Development of a Global City Near Chennai

A massive 2,000-acre global city is planned near Chennai, featuring top educational institutions, private enterprises, housing complexes, roads, and recreational spaces. This initiative is expected to boost urban development and economic growth.

4. Expansion of CM Breakfast Scheme

The widely appreciated Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which provides free morning meals to students, will now extend to government-aided schools in urban areas. ₹600 crore has been allocated to benefit around three lakh students.

5. Financial Support for Gig Workers

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state will provide ₹20,000 to gig workers to purchase e-scooters, aligning with Tamil Nadu’s push towards sustainable mobility. The move is expected to benefit thousands of delivery and ride-hailing service workers.

6. Commitment to Two-Language Policy

The finance minister reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s stance against the National Education Policy’s (NEP) three-language formula, even as the state lost ₹2,000 crore in central funds due to its refusal to implement it. Despite financial setbacks, the state has allocated funds to ensure students and teachers are not affected.

7. Archaeological Excavations Expansion

Excavations will be conducted at eight historical sites in Tamil Nadu, including Keeladi and Nagapattinam. Additionally, excavations will extend to Palur (Odisha), Venki (Andhra Pradesh), and Maski (Karnataka), highlighting Tamil Nadu’s commitment to historical research.

8. Temple Property Reclamation

In a major effort to reclaim temple properties, the government has retrieved over 7,327 acres of land and other assets worth ₹7,185 crore. Restoration of 84 temple tanks (Thirukkulams) has been completed at a cost of ₹72 crore. For the next fiscal year, ₹125 crore has been set aside for renovating temples over 1,000 years old.

9. Chennai Metro Rail Expansion & Rapid Transit System

A total of ₹12,964 crore has been allocated for the transport sector. Chennai Metro expansion projects include new routes from the airport to Kilambakkam, Koyambedu to Pattabiram, and Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram, with project costs exceeding ₹9,000 crore each. The government is also considering a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to enhance intercity connectivity.

10. Educational Incentives and Loans

A ₹2,500 crore education loan scheme has been introduced to benefit one lakh students. Special incentives will also be provided to UPSC aspirants, including a monthly stipend of ₹7,500 for 1,000 students preparing for the exams. Candidates who pass the Preliminary Examination will receive ₹25,000, while those clearing the Mains will be awarded ₹50,000.

Additional Announcements

IT Infrastructure Growth: A new TIDEL IT Park will be developed in Hosur for ₹400 crore, while a Mini-TIDEL Park will come up in Virudhunagar, generating 6,600 jobs.

A new TIDEL IT Park will be developed in Hosur for ₹400 crore, while a Mini-TIDEL Park will come up in Virudhunagar, generating 6,600 jobs. Women Welfare Schemes: ₹3,600 crore allocated for the Magalir Vidiyal payanam scheme, ₹13,027 crore for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, and ₹420 crore for the Pudhumai Penn scheme. ₹37,000 crore will support self-help groups.

₹3,600 crore allocated for the Magalir Vidiyal payanam scheme, ₹13,027 crore for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, and ₹420 crore for the Pudhumai Penn scheme. ₹37,000 crore will support self-help groups. Rameswaram Airport Project: The state will build a new airport in Rameswaram to boost tourism and economic growth. Land acquisition for major airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Thoothukudi has been completed.

The state will build a new airport in Rameswaram to boost tourism and economic growth. Land acquisition for major airports in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Thoothukudi has been completed. AI and Cyber Security Education: ₹50 crore allocated for AI-based education in government engineering colleges, with new undergraduate programs in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Robotics, and Electric Vehicle Technology.

A Budget Focused on Development & Politics

The Tamil Nadu budget 2025-26 strikes a balance between development and political positioning. While key welfare and infrastructure projects aim to boost economic growth, the budget also reflects the DMK’s ideological stances, particularly in its language policy and federal disputes with the Centre. With elections approaching, this budget sets the stage for Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the coming year.

