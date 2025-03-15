Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: TVK’s Thalapathy Vijay Slams State Budget as ‘Sham’

Actor-politician Vijay has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government's 2025-26 budget, calling it politically motivated rather than people-focused.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief accused the ruling DMK of prioritising electoral gains over genuine development. He pointed out that the budget fails to address crucial issues such as inflation, employment, and student welfare.

Questions on Education and Infrastructure

Vijay raised pointed questions about the budget’s efficacy, stating, “It has been repeatedly questioned whether all these are just schemes provided to every state. But what steps are you taking to maintain the quality of educational institutions?

Without addressing the basic road infrastructure, how can you claim success? Why is there no announcement on how to help students struggling with education loans after completing their studies?”

He also criticised the government’s inability to curb corruption, questioning how surprise inspections would prevent malpractice among officials.

He emphasised the lack of concrete measures to create employment opportunities, saying, “Why is there no clear statement on how the government plans to create more employment opportunities for the youth?”

The Tamil Nadu budget for 2025-26 introduced only nine new schemes, including financial assistance for children in orphanages, a 15-day operation of a special agricultural train, and subsidies of up to Rs 10 lakh for women entrepreneurs. However, Vijay dismissed these initiatives as superficial measures that fail to address deeper economic and social challenges.

Concerns Over Economic Stability and Farmers’ Welfare

Echoing concerns raised by economic analysts, Vijay pointed out that the government’s promise of a favourable investment climate lacked clarity.

“Instead of providing a concrete investment climate that guarantees the welfare of the people, it is merely presented as a superficial scheme,” he said, adding that the budget failed to create a stable economic environment.

He also accused the DMK government of failing to take decisive action against rising prices. “No concrete steps have been taken to control price rises. It is unclear how the government plans to handle essential goods being sold at inflated prices and the increase in the cost of daily necessities,” he said.

Similarly, he criticised the budget’s vague assurances on job creation through trade associations, stating that there was no clear strategy to implement such promises.

Vijay argued that the budget neglected farmers’ welfare, as it failed to address core issues affecting agricultural production despite announcing subsidies. He stressed the need for a structured agricultural policy to protect farmers’ livelihoods and ensure food security.

Furthermore, he criticised the government’s focus on infrastructure development, claiming that it seemed to favour large corporations and urban areas over rural communities. He pointed out that the budget lacked strong social security measures, leaving vulnerable sections of society without adequate support.

“This budget is more politically motivated than people-focused,” Vijay stated, drawing a parallel between the DMK and the BJP, accusing both parties of prioritising business interests over public welfare. He urged the government to move beyond populist measures and ensure real implementation of welfare schemes.

“The Tamil people’s needs and long-term development are not being prioritised. If the government genuinely cares about the people, it should ensure that its schemes are properly implemented and monitored at the ground level,” he asserted.

Vijay concluded by calling the budget a “vote-driven” exercise rather than a genuine attempt at governance. “The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a government that genuinely focuses on their welfare and long-term development. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam strongly opposes this vote-driven budget and urges the government to put the people’s needs first.”

