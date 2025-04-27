Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is preparing for a major Cabinet reshuffle following recent legal and political developments. The imminent resignation of Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and the expected removal of Forest Minister K Ponmudy are set to reshape the ruling DMK’s Cabinet structure.

The reshuffle follows the Supreme Court’s directive to Senthil Balaji, asking him to choose between retaining his ministerial post or keeping his bail. Balaji, who was released on bail on September 26, 2024, after spending 15 months in prison under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), had rejoined the Cabinet three days after his release. He was given charge of the Electricity and Excise portfolios, the same ones he held before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A senior DMK leader told DH that the party’s legal advisors believe there is no choice but for Balaji to step down to ensure his bail is not revoked. “There is no option left for us now. Senthil Balaji has to step down from his post if he wants his bail to be continued,” the leader said.

Senthil Balaji to Focus on 2026 Elections After Resignation

After resigning, Balaji is expected to shift his focus to strengthening the DMK’s presence in the politically challenging Western region ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Balaji’s skills in election management were credited for the party’s strong performance in the 2022 urban local body elections, making him an important figure for DMK’s future plans.

Sources mentioned that discussions are already underway about who will be allocated the Electricity and Excise portfolios. Thangam Thennarasu, who had previously handled Electricity as an additional responsibility, has expressed unwillingness to take up the role again due to his commitments as Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department, being a sensitive portfolio—especially as the state-run liquor agency TASMAC is under ED investigation—is also under close consideration.

Ponmudy’s Future in Cabinet Uncertain After Controversial Remarks

Forest Minister K Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader and sixth in Cabinet seniority, is also likely to face removal. His controversial speech at an event on April 6, where he compared Hindu Shaivite and Vaishnavite symbols to sexual positions and made remarks on women, caused widespread outrage. Although Ponmudy was immediately removed from his post as DMK’s Deputy General Secretary, he continues to remain in the Cabinet.

A senior DMK leader hinted that at least one new face might be inducted into the Cabinet, possibly from Tamil Nadu’s northern region, along with minor changes in portfolios.

Supreme Court’s Stand Seals Senthil Balaji’s Ministerial Career

The Supreme Court, on April 24, 2025, made it clear that Balaji must either resign from the Cabinet or face the risk of losing his bail. Balaji was arrested in June 2023 for allegedly running a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the 2011–2016 AIADMK government. After late CM J Jayalalithaa’s death, Balaji had moved closer to AIADMK rebel TTV Dhinakaran before officially joining the DMK in 2018.

The Chief Minister’s anticipated Cabinet reshuffle is seen as a move to strengthen his government’s standing and maintain a clean image ahead of upcoming elections.

