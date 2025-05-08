Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025 Announced: 95.03% Students Pass, Girls Outperform Boys

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025 declared at tnresults.nic.in. 95.03% students passed. Girls outperform boys. Ariyalur district tops with 98.8%. Check how to download marksheet.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has officially released the TN 12th Result 2025. Students can now check their scores on the government’s official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. With an overall pass percentage of 95.03%, this year’s result shows a significant success rate, especially for girls, who recorded 96.70%, clearly outperforming boys, who secured 93.16%.

“The performance this year reflects the state’s continuous efforts in strengthening public education,” reported CNN.

Over 8.2 Lakh Students Took the Exam

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 25, 2025, covering all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. A total of over 8.2 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) +2 exams across Tamil Nadu.

How to Check TN HSC +2 Result 2025 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their marksheets:

Visit the official website: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in Click on “Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result” link Enter your roll number and date of birth Click Submit Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

How to Check Result via SMS

Students can also check their result through SMS:

Type the message: TNHSC<space>Registration Number

Send to 09282232585 (or any other number provided by DGE Tamil Nadu)

You’ll receive your subject-wise marks and result status instantly

Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

The marksheet will contain important information like:

Student’s name

Date of birth

Father’s name

Subject-wise marks

In case of any mistakes, students are advised to immediately contact their school authorities.

TN HSC +2 2025 School-wise Performance

Private schools achieved a high success rate of 98.88%

Govt-aided schools passed 95.71%

Government schools recorded a respectable 91.94%

Out of 7,513 schools, 2,638 schools scored a 100% pass rate

Ariyalur District Tops With 98.8%

This year’s top-performing district is Ariyalur, with an outstanding pass percentage of 98.8%. The district’s performance reflects strong academic discipline and quality education.

Subject-wise Pass Percentage

Computer Applications: 99.78%

Computer Science: 99.73%

Zoology: 99.51%

Commerce: 98.36%

Economics: 98.17%

Accountancy: 97.3%

These numbers show a remarkable success rate, especially in technical and commerce-related subjects.

TN Class 12 Result 2025 Summary

Overall pass percentage: 95.03%

Girls: 96.70%

Boys: 93.16%

Schools with 100% pass rate: 2,638

Top-performing district: Ariyalur (98.8%)