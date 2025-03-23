Tamil Nadu CM Stalin ‘Drowned In Corruption’, Says Union Minister Kishan Reddy Amid Delimitation Row

Reddy's statement came hours after Stalin hosted the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Delimitation in Chennai.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of being “completely drowned in corruption” while ruling for 4.5 years. His remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy alleged that the people of Tamil Nadu are “against Stalin” in the run-up to the 2026 elections. “To divert attention, he is holding a meeting in the name of delimitation by blaming the BJP. The BJP will ensure justice for all citizens on matters like delimitation, mother tongue, and local language,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

JAC Meeting on Delimitation Sparks Political Row

Reddy’s statement came hours after Stalin hosted the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Delimitation in Chennai. The meeting saw participation from key political leaders, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and BJD leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma.

The JAC passed a resolution stating that any delimitation exercise undertaken by the Centre must be transparent and involve consultations with all stakeholders. Addressing the press, DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed concerns over the “lack of transparency and clarity” in the process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DMK Demands Delimitation Freeze Extension

The resolution emphasized that the freeze on parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census should be extended by another 25 years. Kanimozhi highlighted that previous constitutional amendments 42nd, 84th, and 87th aimed to protect and incentivize states that effectively implemented population control measures.

Stalin announced that the next JAC meeting on delimitation will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Political Fallout and 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

With the delimitation debate heating up, Tamil Nadu is set to be a crucial battleground in the 2026 elections. While the DMK-led opposition is pushing for a fair process, the BJP has dismissed the concerns as a political ploy. As the discussion moves to Hyderabad, all eyes will be on how national and regional parties shape their stance on this contentious issue.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Slams BJP; Kerala CM Asks Why States Are Punished For Following 1976 Population Policy