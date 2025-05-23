Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets Sonia, Rahul In Delhi After Backing On Governor Row

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets Sonia, Rahul In Delhi After Backing On Governor Row

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after their support on Governor row; also visits Pahalgam terror attack survivor at AIIMS.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets Sonia, Rahul In Delhi After Backing On Governor Row


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Friday called on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi here, two days after the Leader of Opposotion in the Lok Sabha backed he DMK’s leader saying that the Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected governments and dubbed it a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.

Stalin, who arrived in he national capital to attend the Niti Ayyog meeting scheduled on Saturday, arrived at the residence of Congress leaders at 10 Janpath.

Both the parties dubbed the meeting between the three leaders as a courtesy meeting.

However, the meeting holds prominence as Rahul Gandhi had two days ago backed Stalin and in a post on X said, “India’s strength lies in its diversity a Union of States, each with its own voice.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He said, “The Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected state governments. This is a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.”

He made the remarks while responding to the post of Stalin that he had put on May 15 saying while condemning the Union Government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet one of the Pahalgam terror attack victim.

Stalin met Pahalgam terror attack victim Dr Parameshwaran at AIIMS and assured all support for his treatment what ever it is.

In turn Dr Parameshwaran thanked the Chief Minister.

The DMK leader in a post on Facebook, said, “Just met Dr. A. Parmeswaran at AIIMS Delhi, the ENT surgeon from Tamil Nadu, who survived the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“Calm, composed and courageous beyond words. I personally wished him strength and a swift recovery,” the Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ: India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft And Military Flights Till June 23

Filed under

mk stalin Rahul Gandhi sonia gandhi

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’