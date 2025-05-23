Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets Sonia, Rahul In Delhi After Backing On Governor Row

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after their support on Governor row; also visits Pahalgam terror attack survivor at AIIMS.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Friday called on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi here, two days after the Leader of Opposotion in the Lok Sabha backed he DMK’s leader saying that the Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected governments and dubbed it a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.

Stalin, who arrived in he national capital to attend the Niti Ayyog meeting scheduled on Saturday, arrived at the residence of Congress leaders at 10 Janpath.

Both the parties dubbed the meeting between the three leaders as a courtesy meeting.

However, the meeting holds prominence as Rahul Gandhi had two days ago backed Stalin and in a post on X said, “India’s strength lies in its diversity a Union of States, each with its own voice.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He said, “The Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices and obstruct elected state governments. This is a dangerous assault on federalism and it must be resisted.”

He made the remarks while responding to the post of Stalin that he had put on May 15 saying while condemning the Union Government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences here to meet one of the Pahalgam terror attack victim.

Stalin met Pahalgam terror attack victim Dr Parameshwaran at AIIMS and assured all support for his treatment what ever it is.

In turn Dr Parameshwaran thanked the Chief Minister.

The DMK leader in a post on Facebook, said, “Just met Dr. A. Parmeswaran at AIIMS Delhi, the ENT surgeon from Tamil Nadu, who survived the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“Calm, composed and courageous beyond words. I personally wished him strength and a swift recovery,” the Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ: India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft And Military Flights Till June 23