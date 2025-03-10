Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Slams Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls His Remarks ‘Arrogant’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched a strong attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of displaying “arrogance” and behaving like a “king” over the implementation of the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme. Stalin asserted that the Tamil Nadu government had never agreed to implement the scheme and made it clear that no one could force the state to do so.

In a fiery social media post, Stalin questioned Pradhan on the allocation of funds collected from Tamil Nadu, demanding a clear response on whether the Centre would release them for the state’s students. He criticized the Union Minister’s letter, which had outlined Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the New Education Policy, the three-language policy, and the PM SHRI memorandum of understanding (MoU). Stalin emphasized that the DMK government functioned based on the will of the people, unlike BJP leaders, whom he alleged were bound by “words from Nagpur.”

Slamming Pradhan for allegedly misleading Tamil Nadu by withholding funds, Stalin also rebuked him for making a derogatory remark targeting DMK MPs. He questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved of such comments that, according to him, insulted the people of Tamil Nadu.

Following protests from DMK MPs in the Lok Sabha, Pradhan withdrew his controversial remark, and Speaker Om Birla ordered it to be expunged from the records. Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha session was briefly adjourned for 30 minutes due to protests by DMK members over Pradhan’s statement, in which he accused the Tamil Nadu government of being “dishonest” regarding the PM SHRI scheme.

Responding to a query on the PM SHRI initiative, Pradhan alleged that the DMK-led government had changed its stance on implementing the Centre’s education scheme, which aims to enhance schools managed by central, state, and local authorities. The controversy continues to spark heated debates between the state and central governments over education policies and fund allocations.