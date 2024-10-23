Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Tamil Nadu: Complaint Against YouTuber for Cutting Newborn’s Umbilical Cord

The Tamil Nadu health department filed a case against YouTuber for a controversial video showing him cutting his newborn's umbilical cord

Tamil Nadu: Complaint Against YouTuber for Cutting Newborn’s Umbilical Cord

In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu health department has initiated a police case against Mohamad Irfan, a well-known Tamil YouTube artist, for his controversial video that depicted him cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn in a private hospital. This incident has sparked widespread outrage, leading to swift actions from health authorities.

Police Case Filed

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister, M. Subramanian, announced that a formal complaint has been lodged at the Semmenchery Police Station against both Irfan and a gynecologist from the private hospital where the incident took place. Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Minister Subramanian emphasized the severity of the situation: “This is a condemnable act… and we have issued a notice to him (Irfan) and have filed a police complaint against the YouTuber and the doctor.”

Legal Violations

The health minister detailed the legal ramifications of Irfan’s actions, stating that the video violates Section 34 (1) & (2) of the National Medical Commission Act (NMCA). According to the law, individuals who practice medicine without proper registration may face penalties including a maximum jail term of one year, fines up to five lakh rupees, or both. “Irfan cannot escape this time,” he added. “Even if he apologises, it doesn’t matter now because we have filed a police complaint.”

Video Goes Viral

The controversial video, which was uploaded over the weekend, quickly gained traction on social media, amassing approximately 1.4 million views. In the footage, Irfan is shown in the operating room, where a female doctor asks him if he would like to cut the umbilical cord. The doctor proceeds to instruct her staff to provide him with a pair of gloves, further blurring the lines between entertainment and medical propriety.

Reaction and Consequences

Following the public outcry and subsequent backlash, Irfan deleted the video from his YouTube channel. However, the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services responded by issuing a notice to both Irfan and the private hospital, demanding an explanation regarding the incident. Additionally, the health department has reached out to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, requesting the cancellation of the gynecologist’s medical license for allowing Irfan access to the operating theater.

health department Newborn Tamil Nadu Umbilical Cord youtuber
