Saturday, March 15, 2025

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K Selvaperunthagai Hails DMK’s State Budget As ‘Super Budget’

Tamil Nadu Congress President and MLA K Selvaperunthagai has praised the state budget presented by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the legislative assembly, calling it a "super budget."

He highlighted that the budget effectively addresses the needs of various sections of society, including youth, the elderly, SC/ST communities, and women.

“It is a historic budget. It covers all aspects concerning youth, elderly people, women, and SC/ST communities,” Selvaperunthagai told reporters.

One of the key provisions he lauded was the 1 per cent rebate on land purchases made in a woman’s name.

“Especially, the announcement that any land purchased in a woman’s name will receive a 1 per cent rebate… It is a super budget,” he added.

The Congress and DMK continue their alliance in both the state and national political landscape as part of the INDIA bloc.

DMK Leaders Emphasize Budget’s Focus on Welfare and Development

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva also praised the budget, describing it as “people-friendly” and centered on the welfare of rural communities, youth, and women.

“The budget is people-friendly and focuses on rural communities, youth, and women. It emphasizes the development of the state and the welfare of the public,” Siva told ANI.

He further pointed out Tamil Nadu’s leading position in the industrial and education sectors and stated that the budget prioritizes schools and higher education.

“Tamil Nadu ranks first in the industry and education sectors. The budget also places strong emphasis on school and higher education,” he added.

Presenting the 2025-26 state budget, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu noted that central transfers from the Union Government, including Grants-in-aid and the share in central taxes, have significantly decreased as a proportion of total revenue receipts. However, he also stated that Tamil Nadu’s own revenues have been increasing due to the state’s efforts in boosting financial stability.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

 

 

