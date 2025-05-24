Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
  Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin: DMK Not Intimidated By ED Raids Or PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Demands 50% Tax Share

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin: DMK Not Intimidated By ED Raids Or PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Demands 50% Tax Share

TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says DMK isn’t scared of ED raids or PM Modi. CM MK Stalin demands 50% central tax share for Tamil Nadu at Niti Aayog meeting.

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin: DMK Not Intimidated By ED Raids Or PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Demands 50% Tax Share


Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday firmly stated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is not intimidated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids or by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Pudukkottai, Udhayanidhi, who is also DMK youth wing secretary, emphasized that the party will continue to uphold the state’s rights and legally respond to any challenges.

His remarks came in response to opposition AIADMK’s criticism of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent visit to Delhi for the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting. This visit took place amid heightened scrutiny following ED raids at the offices of Tamil Nadu’s state-run liquor company TASMAC.

According to CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, 31 out of 36 states and Union Territories attended the 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by PM Modi. However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, and Puducherry chose not to participate.

Addressing the media, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “We are not afraid of ED or Modi. The DMK nurtured by Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) is a party with self-respect, firmly rooted in the principles of Periyar (E V Ramasamy).” He added that the BJP-led Central Government has previously attempted to intimidate the party but has failed to do so. “We will face all cases through legal channels. DMK does not have a servitude mindset,” he stated.

During his Pudukkottai visit, Udhayanidhi also reviewed several government initiatives and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹40.54 crore to 1,195 beneficiaries, including free house pattas for 125 tribal individuals.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin used the Niti Aayog platform to demand a larger share of central taxes for the state. He called for the Centre to increase Tamil Nadu’s share to 50%, highlighting that the state currently receives only 33.16% instead of the promised 41%.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote, “We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41. We demand a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.”

The Chief Minister also underscored the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission in Tamil Nadu, signaling the state’s ambitions for greater development support from the Centre.

