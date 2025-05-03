Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh Looted

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh Looted

Sri Lankan pirates attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen near Kodiyakkarai, injuring 17 and looting gear worth Rs 10 lakh. Fishermen demand state and central action.

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh Looted


In a shocking incident, more than 30 fishermen from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by a group of Sri Lankan pirates on Friday while fishing off the Coromandel coast. The brutal assault left 17 fishermen injured, many of whom were later admitted to the District Government Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the fishermen had ventured out in a fibre boat and were fishing southeast of Kodiyakkarai, within what they claimed to be Indian territorial waters, when six men in a speedboat approached them. The attackers allegedly assaulted them with sharp weapons, causing serious injuries.

The pirates reportedly looted GPS equipment and fishing nets, valued at around Rs 10 lakh, before proceeding to attack several other boats in the area.

One of the injured fishermen, Gajendran from Serudhur, expressed his outrage over the repeated attacks. “Sri Lankan pirates attacked us, and several fishermen are now hospitalised. We urge both the state and central governments to intervene. We are currently on strike, and if such attacks continue, we will launch an indefinite protest,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is not the first such attack. A similar incident occurred in December last year, when three Tamil Nadu fishermen suffered slash wounds after being assaulted and robbed by pirates from Sri Lanka.

The repeated cross-border piracy threats have raised concerns among the coastal fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, who now fear venturing into sea for their livelihood. Fishermen’s unions have demanded urgent action and stricter patrolling to protect Indian fishermen from such attacks.

As of now, the local authorities are yet to release an official statement, and calls for central government intervention are growing.

ALSO READ: ‘Give Me a Suicide Bomb, I’ll Go to Pakistan’: Karnataka Minister’s Explosive Statement

Filed under

Fishermen Attacked Sri Lankan Pirates Tamil Nadu

newsx

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede
newsx

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru
From housing to healthcar

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh...
Mika Singh said Deepika P

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due...
newsx

Watch: Passenger Asked To Play Flute During Security Check At Raipur Airport, Creates Viral Moment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They Promised Voters

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They...

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due...

Watch: Passenger Asked To Play Flute During Security Check At Raipur Airport, Creates Viral Moment

Watch: Passenger Asked To Play Flute During Security Check At Raipur Airport, Creates Viral Moment

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After