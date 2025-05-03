Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh Looted

In a shocking incident, more than 30 fishermen from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by a group of Sri Lankan pirates on Friday while fishing off the Coromandel coast. The brutal assault left 17 fishermen injured, many of whom were later admitted to the District Government Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the fishermen had ventured out in a fibre boat and were fishing southeast of Kodiyakkarai, within what they claimed to be Indian territorial waters, when six men in a speedboat approached them. The attackers allegedly assaulted them with sharp weapons, causing serious injuries.

The pirates reportedly looted GPS equipment and fishing nets, valued at around Rs 10 lakh, before proceeding to attack several other boats in the area.

One of the injured fishermen, Gajendran from Serudhur, expressed his outrage over the repeated attacks. “Sri Lankan pirates attacked us, and several fishermen are now hospitalised. We urge both the state and central governments to intervene. We are currently on strike, and if such attacks continue, we will launch an indefinite protest,” he said.

This is not the first such attack. A similar incident occurred in December last year, when three Tamil Nadu fishermen suffered slash wounds after being assaulted and robbed by pirates from Sri Lanka.

The repeated cross-border piracy threats have raised concerns among the coastal fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, who now fear venturing into sea for their livelihood. Fishermen’s unions have demanded urgent action and stricter patrolling to protect Indian fishermen from such attacks.

As of now, the local authorities are yet to release an official statement, and calls for central government intervention are growing.

