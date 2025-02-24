Tamil Nadu Fishermen Launches Indefinite Strike After Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 32 Indian

Fishermen in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, have launched an indefinite strike after 32 of their fellow fishermen were arrested, and five boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fishermen in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, have launched an indefinite strike after 32 of their fellow fishermen were arrested, and five boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. The incident, which occurred near the North Mannar region, has sparked outrage within the fishing community, leading to widespread protests.

Sri Lankan Navy Intercepts Indian Fishermen

On Saturday, around 5,000 fishermen set sail in 450 boats when Sri Lankan naval patrol vessels intercepted them, claiming they had crossed the maritime boundary. The navy detained 32 fishermen and confiscated five boats before transferring them to the Talaimannar Naval Camp.

Impact on Livelihoods and Demands for Action

In response, the local fishing community has refused to venture into the sea, keeping nearly 700 boats docked at the Rameswaram port. The ongoing strike has caused significant economic losses, estimated at nearly ₹1 crore per day. Fishermen leaders have urged both the state and central governments to intervene immediately, warning that if no action is taken, they will escalate their protests to other coastal regions.

Long-Standing Dispute Over Fishing Rights

Fishermen’s associations have criticized the authorities for their inaction in resolving the persistent maritime dispute between India and Sri Lanka. Earlier in February, 14 Indian fishermen were similarly detained near the North Mannar zone, with two boats confiscated. They were later handed over to Sri Lankan fisheries authorities and remanded in judicial custody.

With tensions rising, the Rameswaram fishing community continues to push for a swift resolution, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to protect their livelihoods.

