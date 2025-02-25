Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu govt employees to protest on Tuesday after failed talks; over 10 lakh workers to take mass leave, demanding pension reforms and salary settlements.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu govt employees to protest on Tuesday after failed talks; over 10 lakh workers to take mass leave, demanding pension reforms and salary settlements. (PHOTO CREDIT: Google Images)


Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) has decided to go on mass casual leave on Tuesday after negotiations with the state government failed to yield results. The decision comes after a second round of talks on Monday night with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and PWD Minister E V Velu, where the government sought an additional four weeks to address their concerns.

JACTTO-GEO, which represents over 10 lakh government employees, has planned demonstrations in district headquarters to push for their 10-point charter of demands. The demands include reinstating the old pension scheme, lifting the indefinite freeze on earned leave encashment, and regularizing contract workers such as noon-meal staff, anganwadi workers, and village assistants. The unions are also demanding salary revisions, filling of 4.5 lakh vacancies, and settlement of wages for 41 months for road workers.

High Court’s Order and Government’s Response

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed JACTTO-GEO on Monday not to strike work until negotiations conclude. However, the organization stated that it had not yet received specific details of the order. Originally, the employees had planned road blockades in all district headquarters, but they have now opted for mass leave and demonstrations instead.

Monday’s talks with a four-member ministerial team, which included Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, ended without a breakthrough. The representatives had expected to meet Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss their demands, but that meeting did not take place.

JACTTO-GEO also recalled the promises made by Stalin in 2021 when he was in opposition, where he had assured that their demands would be met if the DMK came to power. The February 13 talks with ministers also failed to produce concrete outcomes, and the government’s announcement of forming another committee to study the pension schemes has only heightened dissatisfaction among employees.

With no resolution in sight, Tamil Nadu is likely to witness large-scale protests by government employees in the coming days.

