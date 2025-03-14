Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK-led government presented the state Budget for 2025-26 on Friday, outlining significant welfare initiatives and major infrastructure projects.

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK-led government presented the state Budget for 2025-26, outlining significant welfare initiatives


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK-led government presented the state Budget for 2025-26 on Friday, outlining significant welfare initiatives and major infrastructure projects. With elections approaching, the Budget includes key allocations for schemes benefiting women, rural development, and industrial growth.

The Budget presentation in the assembly faced a brief interruption when AIADMK, the principal opposition party, staged a walkout. The protest was linked to allegations of corruption in the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC, which is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Increase in Women Commuters Availing Free Bus Travel

State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, while presenting the Budget, highlighted the growing reliance on the government’s fare-free bus travel scheme for women. The number of female passengers using the service has surged from 40% to 65%.

“Currently, an average of 50 lakh women travel daily via buses operated by State Transport Undertakings, with the total number of trips reaching 642 crore. A study by the State Planning Commission indicates that this scheme saves women an average of Rs 888 per month,” he stated. To continue this initiative, the government has earmarked a subsidy of Rs 3,600 crore for the next fiscal year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Financial Assistance for Women and Housing Projects

The ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,’ which provides Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to 1.15 crore women, has been allocated Rs 13,807 crore. The minister also assured that eligible women who have not yet received aid will soon be able to apply.

Additionally, ten new ‘Thozhi’ working women’s hostels will be built at a cost of Rs 77 crore, supplementing the existing 13 facilities.

For housing development, Rs 3,500 crore has been set aside under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing scheme to construct one lakh houses.

Infrastructure Boost and Education Development

The government has committed to infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a new airport in Parandur, near Chennai.

Education remains a priority, with a continued focus on the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme. The ‘Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam’ initiative aims to strengthen foundational literacy, while funding is also directed towards special education, transport allowances for students in remote areas, and improving school internet access.

Centre-State Dispute Over Education Policy

Minister Thenarasu accused the Union government of withholding Rs 2,152 crore in approved funds due to Tamil Nadu’s rejection of the National Education Policy, which mandates a three-language system.

“Despite this, prioritizing students’ welfare, the state government has independently allocated resources to ensure that education in government schools is unaffected,” he asserted.

He further stated that Tamil Nadu’s people strongly support the Chief Minister’s stance on preserving the bilingual policy, even at the cost of losing central funds.

Rural Development and Urban Planning

The Budget allocates Rs 2,200 crore for the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Scheme. To improve urban resilience, Rs 88 crore has been designated for ‘sponge parks’ in Chennai to facilitate groundwater recharge and prevent flooding.

New Airports and Maritime Industry Promotion

A new airport will be developed in Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram district, to boost tourism and economic activity in southern Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025 has been introduced to enhance the state’s shipbuilding industry. This initiative is expected to attract investment in ship and boat design, hull fabrication, and engine manufacturing, potentially creating 30,000 jobs, particularly in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi.

Opposition Criticism and Allegations

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai dismissed the DMK government’s Budget as “publicity-driven empty announcements” and accused the administration of widespread corruption.

“The DMK’s budget is nothing but empty rhetoric, offering no real progress while enabling corruption worth thousands of crores,” he posted on X, alongside an image of empty chairs to symbolize his claims about the government’s lack of accountability.

New Language Museum and Employment Initiatives

A major cultural initiative announced in the Budget is the establishment of ‘Agaram – Museum of Languages’ at the Madurai World Tamil Sangam campus. This museum aims to educate future generations about Tamil’s linguistic heritage through technological displays showcasing its links with other Indian languages.

On the employment front, the government has committed to filling 40,000 positions in the next financial year.

Additionally, from April 1, 2025, the registration fee for immovable properties worth up to Rs 10 lakh will be reduced by 1% if registered under a woman’s name.

A new scheme will facilitate bank loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for one lakh women entrepreneurs, with a 20% subsidy provided by the state.

Digital Access and Metro Rail Expansion

To enhance digital access, 20 lakh college students will receive either a tablet or a laptop over the next two years, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated for this scheme in 2025-26.

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will also be expanded, with Rs 600 crore designated for its continued implementation.

Detailed project reports for metro rail expansions in Coimbatore and Madurai have been submitted for Union Government approval, with construction set to commence upon securing necessary funds.

Industrial Growth and Semiconductor Manufacturing

To position Coimbatore as a major industrial hub, semiconductor manufacturing parks will be developed in Sulur and Palladam, each spanning 100 acres.

Minister Thenarasu concluded his speech—lasting two hours and 38 minutes—by reaffirming the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, social welfare, and economic growth across Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

Filed under

2025-26 Budget Infrastructure Tamil Nadu government Welfare

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure
newsx

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!
The search operation to r

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway
The driver of the Jaffar

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack
Aamir Khan and his new gi

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Police

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

Entertainment

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To