Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Tamil Nadu Horror: Dalit Student’s Fingers Cut Off In Brutal Attack Over Kabaddi Win

Tamil Nadu student Devendra Raj was brutally attacked over a Kabaddi match. VCK, activists demand justice, stronger laws, and urgent action against caste violence.

Tamil Nadu Horror: Dalit Student’s Fingers Cut Off In Brutal Attack Over Kabaddi Win


A shocking case of caste-based violence has emerged from Ariyanayakapuram village near Thiruvaikundam, where an 11th-grade student, Devendra Raj, was brutally attacked by caste fanatics on March 10. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for urgent action to curb caste-based atrocities in Tamil Nadu.

Brutal Attack Over Kabaddi Victory

Devendra Raj was on his way to school to take his exam when three men from Kettyammalpuram village intercepted his bus, forcibly dragged him out, and launched a violent assault. The attackers reportedly targeted him over caste-related animosity stemming from a recent Kabaddi match victory.

Days before the assault, Devendra Raj had played for his village team in Ariyanayakapuram, which defeated Kettyammalpuram in a match at Kattarimangalam. The celebratory trophy lift allegedly enraged the losing team’s supporters, leading to the premeditated attack.

Severe Injuries Leave Devendra Raj Critical

The attack left Devendra Raj in critical condition. His injuries include:

  • Four severed fingers, with only three recovered and undergoing reattachment surgery
  • Six deep head wounds, causing skull damage
  • Multiple deep cuts on his back

He is currently undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Government Hospital, with his condition remaining serious.

Public Outrage and Political Reactions

The attack has triggered massive outrage, with activists, civil society groups, and political leaders demanding justice. Social media has been flooded with calls to end caste-based violence, and protests are being planned across the state.

Dalit rights activist Shalin Maria Lawrence highlighted the family’s poverty, emphasizing the boy’s struggles. She urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to promote Devendra Raj to 12th grade without exams and provide financial compensation.

However, she stressed that the immediate priority is his recovery. “Before anything else, we must hope and pray that he crosses this critical stage,” she said.

VCK Demands Action Against Rising Caste Violence

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and its leader Thol. Thirumavalavan strongly condemned the attack, calling for immediate government intervention. Thirumavalavan urged the Tamil Nadu government to:

  • Establish a special intelligence unit to prevent caste-based violence
  • Provide top medical care for Devendra Raj
  • Implement systemic changes to end caste discrimination

The incident has reignited concerns over rising caste violence in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, with activists urging authorities to take swift action against perpetrators.

Thirumavalavan and other leaders have long called for strict enforcement of anti-caste violence laws. Many believe that the lack of accountability has emboldened caste fanatics, leading to repeated attacks.

The Tamil Nadu government is now facing pressure to take decisive steps to prevent such incidents and ensure justice for Devendra Raj.

