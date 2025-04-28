Tamil Nadu Identifies 101 Radicalized Youth, Launches Major De-Radicalization Drive; Crime And Cybersecurity Efforts Also Strengthened

Tamil Nadu identified 101 radicalized youth for de-radicalization and boosted cybercrime crackdowns, ensuring peace and law order stability, says 2025-26 policy note.

In a major move to maintain peace and social stability, the Tamil Nadu government revealed that over 100 youth with radical leanings towards international terror groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda have been identified and subjected to de-radicalization programs. This was announced on Monday through the Home Department’s 2025–26 policy note, tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who also holds the Home portfolio.

According to the report, Special Intelligence Units worked to trace and identify youth embracing extremist ideologies. Services of religious scholars and psychiatrists were used to help them rejoin the mainstream. So far, 101 youth across all religions have been part of this initiative, including 19 individuals in 2024.

In addition, Tamil Nadu police successfully foiled activities linked to the banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir, arresting suspects under the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967. Intelligence efforts helped prevent communal clashes related to disputes at places of worship and graveyards.

The report further highlighted that 48 individuals were booked for posting communally provocative content on social media in 2024. Efforts to curb illegal immigration also continued, with 93 Bangladeshi nationals charged in 52 cases for entering Tamil Nadu unlawfully.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Importantly, the state reported no major communal or caste-related violence throughout the year. Tamil Nadu’s law and order remained strong, contributing to a stable and peaceful environment, proudly referred to as a “Garden of Peace.”

Crime rates also saw a significant dip. Reported grave crimes fell to 53 cases in 2024, from 105 in 2023, with an impressive detection rate of 87% and recovery rate of 72%. In total, 92 criminal cases ended in conviction last year.

Focusing on its Drug-Free Tamil Nadu campaign, police seized 19,066 kg of banned tobacco products across 852 cases in 2024–25.

Cybersecurity efforts have also been robust. In 2024 alone, 433 cybercrime cases were registered. Authorities froze ₹8.25 crore involved in fraudulent transactions and refunded ₹2.25 crore to the victims. The newly formed Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Chennai cracked down on illegal immigration, apprehending 59 Bangladeshi nationals in Coimbatore in January and conducting a de-radicalization program for 13 individuals last October.

Cybercrime numbers from last year show a staggering ₹1,674 crore loss reported by victims. Police managed to freeze ₹772 crore and successfully returned around ₹83.34 crore, a sharp rise compared to ₹24 crore refunded in 2023.

The Cyber Crime Wing made aggressive moves, arresting 861 cyber criminals, blocking over 20,453 SIM cards, and removing harmful online content, including 52 websites, 274 YouTube videos, 837 Facebook profiles, 608 Instagram pages, 55 Twitter handles, and three fake loan apps from Google Play Store. Additionally, five gambling websites were taken down upon request from the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority.

The statewide “Operation Thirai Neekku” held in December 2024 saw a major crackdown on cyber criminals, resulting in the arrest of 76 accused involved in 135 FIRs across Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, 66,217 IMEIs were blocked, 48,031 mobile phones traced, and 16,317 mobiles recovered, showing Tamil Nadu’s strengthened technology-driven policing.

The Tamil Nadu government remains committed to safeguarding peace, preventing radicalization, and staying a step ahead in cyber and criminal policing.

ALSO READ: Centre should revoke ban on janivara and mangalasutra: DCM DK Shivakumar