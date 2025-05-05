Tamil Nadu Minister Slams NEET Over Thaali Removal And Dress Code Issues In Tiruppur

In the wake of a controversial incident in Tiruppur, where two girl students were denied entry into a NEET exam centre due to their dress having metal buttons, Tamil Nadu State Health Minister Ma Subramanian has strongly criticised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), calling it a system filled with confusion and repeated disrespect toward students.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Subramanian highlighted how the exam has continued to hurt students both physically and emotionally ever since its introduction by the Union Government. Citing the Tiruppur incident as just one example, he mentioned, “Not just irregularities in NEET but several acts of disrespect have occurred. Especially asking candidates to remove the ‘thaali’ (mangalsutra)—that’s a historic atrocity. I even saw a husband sadly removing his wife’s thaali before she could enter the exam hall.”

One of the girls in Tiruppur was reportedly forced to cut off the metal buttons with a razor blade, while another was taken to a nearby cloth shop by a woman police officer and provided a spare dress so she could write the exam.

Minister Slams BJP, Reaffirms DMK’s Stand Against NEET

Minister Subramanian also took aim at former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, criticising her for what he called a “poetic” defence of NEET. “She said ‘NEET is happening neatly’. But the country knows that NEET came because of them and the death of 40 students is on record. The Chief Minister is working hard to get an exemption,” he said.

He further criticised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for blaming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), stating that both CM MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin have clearly stated the party’s firm commitment to abolishing NEET. “We must get the exemption from the Union Government,” he said.

Subramanian recalled that a committee headed by retired judge AK Rajan had recommended an exemption from NEET. Based on that, a resolution was passed in the State Assembly and forwarded through official channels, but assent was denied even after several clarifications.

Opposition Reacts, Tamilisai Says Officials Should Be Held Accountable

Tamilisai Soundararajan, while defending NEET itself, acknowledged that atrocities at exam centres should not happen. “Those responsible for conducting the exam should be punished. You cannot blame NEET for everything,” she said.

She added that certain people might be intentionally acting in such ways to “destroy the purity” of the exam and urged students not to take any extreme steps, reminding them that there are three chances to clear NEET.

Meanwhile, Minister Subramanian ended with a sharp rebuke, saying if leaders like Tamilisai Soundararajan or Edappadi Palaniswami were genuinely concerned, they would have supported the State’s fight for exemption from NEET instead of criticising. “Their actions only show them as useless,” he said.