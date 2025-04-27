Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji And K Ponmudy Resign Amid Legal Issues

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, two key ministers from the MK Stalin Cabinet, V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy, resigned from their posts on Sunday. Their resignations came amid mounting pressure from legal proceedings and public backlash.

V Senthil Balaji Resigns Following Supreme Court Ultimatum

V Senthil Balaji, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, was forced to step down after the Supreme Court issued an ultimatum in connection with a money laundering case. Balaji had been granted bail in September 2023 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June 2023 for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam. Despite resigning from the Cabinet while in jail, Balaji was reinstated after securing bail, which the Supreme Court found problematic given the serious charges against him.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court gave Balaji a stark choice between his ministerial position and his liberty, threatening to cancel his bail if he did not resign. The court was hearing petitions to recall his bail, alleging that Balaji was influencing witnesses. Facing the ultimatum, Balaji chose to step down as minister.

K Ponmudy Resigns Amid Backlash Over Controversial Remarks

K Ponmudy, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests, also resigned amid controversy over his remarks linking Shaivism and Vaishnavism to a sex worker. His statements sparked outrage, leading to legal action and calls for his removal. The Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings against Ponmudy, noting that his comments appeared to constitute hate speech.

In response to the growing criticism, the DMK removed Ponmudy from a key party position, with opposition parties demanding his removal from the Cabinet as well. Ponmudy’s resignation came shortly after the Madras High Court’s intervention.

Changes in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet

With both ministers stepping down, changes in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet have been announced. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar will take on the electricity portfolio, which was previously held by Senthil Balaji. Housing Minister S Muthusamy has been assigned the Excise and Prohibition portfolio, also previously managed by Balaji.

Additionally, RS Rajakannappan will now handle Ponmudy’s responsibilities for Forests and Khadi, while retaining his role in Milk and Dairy Development.

