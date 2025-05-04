Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Vows Strict Action Against Spreading Superstitions In Educational Institutions

Stalin’s statements reflect his commitment to upholding a modern, rational education system that fosters critical thinking, rejects superstition, and prepares students for a future based on knowledge and social justice.

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Vows Strict Action Against Spreading Superstitions In Educational Institutions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a stern warning on Saturday, stressing that educational institutions in the state will face severe consequences if they promote or allow the spread of superstitions on their campuses.


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a stern warning on Saturday, stressing that educational institutions in the state will face severe consequences if they promote or allow the spread of superstitions on their campuses. Addressing the importance of a scientifically-driven education system, Stalin emphasized that learning should be grounded in “scientific thinking and social justice,” while rejecting any form of myths or unscientific practices.

In his address, the Chief Minister outlined the government’s firm stance on education, urging educational institutions to foster a scientific and rational approach to learning. He made it clear that any deviation from this objective would result in stringent actions. “If anything happens against this, the government reaction will be severe,” he said. Stalin also revealed that he had instructed university heads to devise a comprehensive plan to guide campuses towards these principles, ensuring that the education system aligns with progressive values.

Value of education

Chief Minister further reiterated the irreplaceable value of education, calling it the “only wealth that can’t be stolen.” He cautioned students to avoid falling prey to false promises of quick success, often peddled by social media influencers and content creators. Drawing attention to the allure of easy money through ventures like setting up small businesses or gaining fame on platforms like YouTube, Stalin reminded the youth that “exceptions are not examples” and warned against being misled by such unrealistic promises.

Stalin’s statements reflect his commitment to upholding a modern, rational education system that fosters critical thinking, rejects superstition, and prepares students for a future based on knowledge and social justice. The government’s decision to take strict action against educational institutions promoting superstitions is a significant step in ensuring that Tamil Nadu’s academic environment remains free from unscientific practices.

Key Takeaways:

  • MK Stalin warns educational institutions against promoting superstitions.

  • Education should focus on scientific thinking and social justice.

  • Strict actions will be taken if institutions deviate from these principles.

  • Stalin directs university heads to create a clear plan to ensure rational education.

  • Chief Minister cautions students against false promises of quick success from influencers.

This move by MK Stalin signals a decisive effort to safeguard the integrity of education in Tamil Nadu and to combat the spread of superstitions in academic institutions.

