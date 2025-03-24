Tamil Nadu MPs To Meet PM Modi Over Delimitation, Says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu MPs will meet PM Modi over delimitation, says CM Stalin. The state leads opposition against the move, demanding a 25-year freeze and a constitutional amendment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voice their opposition to the Union government’s delimitation proposal.

Speaking in the Assembly during Zero Hour on March 24, Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu has taken the lead in opposing delimitation and was the first state to pass a resolution against it.

“Tamil Nadu has taken the lead in creating awareness against delimitation, making a national-level impact. We must now take the slogan ‘Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win’ to the next step. MPs from Tamil Nadu will soon meet with PM Modi to ensure our rights, the rights of other states like Tamil Nadu, and fair delimitation,” Stalin declared.

Strong Political Unity Against Delimitation

The Chief Minister acknowledged the support of various political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the opposition AIADMK, for participating in the state government’s all-party meeting against delimitation. He expressed gratitude to political parties that attended the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting in Chennai on March 22, where a resolution was passed demanding a 25-year freeze on delimitation and a constitutional amendment to implement this.

The meeting saw participation from major political leaders, including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and BRS leader KT Rama Rao also attended, while former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik joined via video call.

Tamil Nadu’s United Opposition Since March 5

This movement against delimitation gained momentum earlier on March 5, when Tamil Nadu leaders from various parties joined an all-party meeting organized by the state government. Senior leaders from AIADMK, PMK, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Left parties came together in a rare show of unity to oppose delimitation.

Stalin Calls for State Assemblies to Join the Fight

In the Assembly, CM Stalin argued that states that have successfully controlled their population should not be penalized. He urged the states that participated in the JAC meeting to pass similar resolutions in their own Assemblies to strengthen the opposition against delimitation.

“This resolution that aims to protect alliance politics and democratic rights is a historic one,” Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu’s bold stance on delimitation has sparked a nationwide debate, with growing political consensus against the move. The upcoming meeting with PM Modi will be a crucial moment in determining the future of the delimitation proposal and its impact on states like Tamil Nadu.

