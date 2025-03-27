Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments

Tamil Nadu passed a resolution against the Union Government’s proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, with CM MK Stalin calling them a threat to minority rights and Waqf Board powers.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the Union Government’s proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Chief Minister MK Stalin, leading the charge, described the changes as a direct attack on the rights of minorities and the autonomy of the Waqf Board.

Stalin argued that the amendments, introduced by the BJP-led central government, seek to weaken the Waqf Board’s authority and interfere in the management of Waqf properties, which are traditionally governed by Islamic law for the benefit of the Muslim community.

The Tamil Nadu CM raised serious concerns over specific provisions in the proposed amendments. According to Stalin, one of the most alarming aspects is the clause stating that any Waqf property identified by the government would no longer fall under the Waqf Board’s jurisdiction.

“This is unacceptable,” Stalin asserted, adding that another provision invalidates Waqfs created by non-Muslims, which further complicates matters. “This is not just a legal issue. It’s an attack on the constitutional rights of minorities and their institutions. We will continue to oppose this,” he stated.

The proposed amendments have already sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, particularly the DMK. The strong objections have led to the bill being referred to the Joint Advisory Committee (JAC) for further review.

“There is growing fear among Muslims that this is yet another attempt to dilute the autonomy of their institutions,” Stalin added.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy also voiced concerns, particularly regarding the appointment of individuals from other religions to the Waqf Board. He questioned the rationale behind such a move, warning that it could lead to governance issues and potential mismanagement of Waqf properties.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan defended the amendments, asserting that the inclusion of non-Muslim members is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability within Waqf Boards. She pointed out that the Union Government’s intent is to address long-standing complaints of irregularities in the management of Waqf properties and to bring about fair governance.

“We want women to be a part of the Waqf Board,” Srinivasan added, a proposal that AIADMK has also supported.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced in Parliament in 2024, seeks to modify the existing Waqf Act of 1995 to improve the regulation and administration of Waqf properties. However, resistance to the bill is not limited to Tamil Nadu. On March 19, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a similar resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The move led to heated debates and a walkout by the Opposition BJP.

With opposition mounting in multiple states, the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act continue to be a politically charged issue, fueling concerns over minority rights and religious autonomy in India.

