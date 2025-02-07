Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Tamil Nadu: Police Arrest 4 In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Class VI student In Tiruchirappalli

According to a senior police officer, the husband of the correspondent is considered the "prime suspect" in the case related to the little girl.

Tamil Nadu: Police Arrest 4 In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Class VI student In Tiruchirappalli


Four individuals, including a private school correspondent and her husband, were arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a Class VI student at a school in Manapparai, located in the Tiruchirappalli district. Authorities confirmed the arrests on Friday, shedding light on a disturbing incident that has left both the local community and the victim’s family in shock.

The case is reported to have come into the spotlight following a proper complaint filed by the parents. According to a senior police officer, the husband of the correspondent is considered the “prime suspect” in the case related to the little girl. A fifth suspect is also being sought out by the police in relation to the case. The arrests were made based on an in-depth investigation, with the police saying that more people could be charged as the investigation continues.

Local residents reacted with anger after the incident. On Thursday night, angry relatives of the victim, accompanied by members of the local community, stormed the school compound, demanding justice. In their anger, they vandalized parts of the school, breaking windows, flower pots, and damaging a car parked on the school compound.

The police official confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing, and more suspects may be identified as more information comes to light. Authorities emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging the community to remain calm while the legal process unfolds.

This case raises questions about safety in schools, and the degree of measures for such heinous crimes to never happen again should be increased. The fact that a school officer, in this case, was involved, or the husband of the correspondent of this case, has shocked most people in that local community.

