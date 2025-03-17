Tamil Nadu Police Detains BJP Leader Tamilisai Soundararajan Amid TASMAC Scam Protest

BJP’s strong stance against the alleged TASMAC scam is expected to escalate political tensions in Tamil Nadu. As the party continues to push for accountability, the DMK government faces growing pressure over corruption allegations.

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday detained senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan as she protested against the alleged Rs 1,000 crore TASMAC scam. The former Governor of Telangana was taken into custody from her residence in Chennai amid heavy police deployment.

Before being taken into custody, Soundararajan spoke to reporters and asserted her right to protest. “They are arresting me from my residence. I won’t go separately. I want everyone to come with me,” she said. Despite the police action, she reiterated that the BJP would continue its peaceful agitation against the alleged irregularities in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC).

BJP Alleges Rs 1,000 Crore TASMAC Scam

Soundararajan claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed massive financial irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore in TASMAC. “In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. The ED has revealed significant corruption in TASMAC, and we are raising our voices against it. However, the government is trying to suppress our movement. We will not be intimidated,” she added.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Ruckus outside the residence of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan Police detained her from her residence in Chennai ahead of BJP's protest over the alleged TASMAC scam pic.twitter.com/mPWBNwdnV3 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

BJP Intensifies Criticism Against Tamil Nadu Government

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have been vocal about their concerns regarding the state’s financial management. On Saturday, BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized the state budget presented by the MK Stalin-led government, calling it “dismal and directionless.” He alleged that the budget ignored the critical needs of the people while pushing Tamil Nadu into an unsustainable debt of Rs 9.3 lakh crore.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai launched a sharp attack against state minister V Senthil Balaji, calling him the “kingpin” behind multiple scams. Annamalai alleged that Balaji played a pivotal role in the TASMAC scam, which he claimed was even bigger than the Delhi liquor scam.

Annamalai Questions Minister Senthil Balaji’s Role

Annamalai questioned the moral legitimacy of Senthil Balaji continuing in office despite corruption allegations. “I have my sources, and I believe the TASMAC scam amounts to over Rs 1,000 crore. Senthil Balaji is involved in every single scam. The Supreme Court has also raised concerns about whether he has the moral right to remain a minister,” he said.

He further criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for reinstating Balaji as a minister after his release from jail, calling him the “liquor minister.”

Political Showdown Over TASMAC Scam Continues

The BJP’s strong stance against the alleged TASMAC scam is expected to escalate political tensions in Tamil Nadu. As the party continues to push for accountability, the DMK government faces growing pressure over corruption allegations.

With the BJP intensifying its protests and legal scrutiny mounting, the TASMAC scam controversy is likely to remain a major political flashpoint in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

