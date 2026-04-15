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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Kanniyakumari, remembers BR Ambedkar

Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Kanniyakumari, remembers BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Nagercoil on Wednesday, paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Nagercoil on Wednesday, paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Nagercoil on Wednesday, paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: April 15, 2026 17:49:48 IST

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Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Kanniyakumari, remembers BR Ambedkar

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Nagercoil, in Kanniyakumari. He was joined by BJP’s Tamil Nadu President, Nainar Nagendran and AIADMK’s General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the event.

During the roadshow, Modi also paid tribute to B. R. Ambedkar in Nagercoil.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that EPS is expected to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu this time.

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“We are confident in Coimbatore, and across Tamil Nadu, this time, the NDA will come to power with a huge mandate. People of Tamil Nadu want change. They want DMK to get out of the government. We are in Singanallur, where the sitting MLA, KR Jayaram, has earned people’s trust. He is a very senior AIADMK leader. Across all the places we are campaigning, the response is massive. This time, we expect Edappadi K Palaniswami to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu with a huge mandate,” he said.

Earlier on April 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the party’s booth workers in Tamil Nadu at the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad’ programme.

PM Modi hit out at the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of hampering the implementation of central government schemes, depriving the public of the benefits.

The Prime Minister assured BJP workers that the government has always ensured that the benefits of schemes are availed by the people and has taken steps to cut out middlemen. He highlighted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, where people have received financial assistance directly to their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

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Tags: br-ambedkarKanniyakumariNagercoilRoadshow

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Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Kanniyakumari, remembers BR Ambedkar

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Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Kanniyakumari, remembers BR Ambedkar
Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi takes out roadshow in Kanniyakumari, remembers BR Ambedkar
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