Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 16: TANGEDCO has announced scheduled electricity interruptions across parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 16, due to maintenance work at several substations. Shutdown timings vary by location, with some areas facing outages until 5 PM. Check the affected localities and timings before planning your day.
Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 16: Why Will Electricity Be Suspended?
The scheduled shutdowns are linked to maintenance work at power substations across Tiruppur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai and Sivaganga districts. While several areas are expected to experience outages between 9 AM and 5 PM, the duration may differ depending on the substation and the work being carried out.
TANGEDCO Power Cut: District-Wise List Of Affected Areas
Tiruppur District: Palappampatti Substation
Electricity supply will be interrupted in areas served by the Palappampatti Substation near Udumalai. The listed localities include:
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Udumalai Gandhi Nagar, Anna Residence and Nehru Road
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Municipal Office, Park, Railway Station, Guardhouse and Market
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SV Puram, Palappampatti and Mywadi Division
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Kannama Naikkanur, Madathur, Malayandi Town and Marulpatti
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Uralpatti, Pappankulam and surrounding areas
Ariyalur District: Keelappazhuvur Substation
A shutdown has been announced for monthly maintenance at the Keelappazhuvur Substation. The affected areas include Keelapazhuvur, Melapazhuvur, Kokudi, Melakaruppur, Malathankulam, Kallakudi, Karuducherry, Arungal, Keelaiyur, Poyyur and Keezhavannam, along with nearby localities.
The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 AM and continue until the maintenance work is completed.
Perambalur District: Koothur Area
Power supply will be suspended in areas around Koothur near Kunnam. The affected localities include P.R. Nallur, Zameen Peraiyur, Koothur, Gudalur, Kolathur, Ramalingapuram, Allinagar, Timur and Meththal.
Madurai District: Vikramangalam Substation
The shutdown in areas served by the Vikramangalam Substation is scheduled from 9 AM to 2 PM. Localities listed include Vikramangalam, Kovilpatti, Pandian Nagar, Nariampatti, Keelaperumalpatti, Ayyampatti, Chakrapara Nayakkanur, Krishnapuram, Kosavapatti, Praviyampatti, Jyothi Manikkam, Mammuttipatti and Kadupatti, among others.
Sivaganga District: Manamadurai SIPCOT Substation
Electricity supply is scheduled to be interrupted from 10 AM to 2 PM in Manamadurai and nearby areas. The list includes SIPCOT, Muthanendal, Idakkatur, Milaganur, Sangamangalam, Annavasal, Kurichi, South Pudukkottai, Nallandipuram and areas around Kachath Nallur.
What Should Residents Know?
Residents in the listed areas should charge essential devices in advance and plan around the announced shutdown windows. Since some locality names may be rendered differently in published notices, consumers should check the latest TANGEDCO or local electricity-board update for confirmation of the exact areas and restoration time.
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.