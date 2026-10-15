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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 16: TANGEDCO has announced scheduled power cuts across parts of Tiruppur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai and Sivaganga on Friday due to substation maintenance. Outage timings vary by location, with some interruptions lasting until 5 PM. Check the complete list of affected areas and shutdown schedules here.

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 16:23 IST

Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 16: TANGEDCO has announced scheduled electricity interruptions across parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 16, due to maintenance work at several substations. Shutdown timings vary by location, with some areas facing outages until 5 PM. Check the affected localities and timings before planning your day.

Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 16: Why Will Electricity Be Suspended?

The scheduled shutdowns are linked to maintenance work at power substations across Tiruppur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai and Sivaganga districts. While several areas are expected to experience outages between 9 AM and 5 PM, the duration may differ depending on the substation and the work being carried out.

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TANGEDCO Power Cut: District-Wise List Of Affected Areas

Tiruppur District: Palappampatti Substation

Electricity supply will be interrupted in areas served by the Palappampatti Substation near Udumalai. The listed localities include:

  • Udumalai Gandhi Nagar, Anna Residence and Nehru Road

  • Municipal Office, Park, Railway Station, Guardhouse and Market

  • SV Puram, Palappampatti and Mywadi Division

  • Kannama Naikkanur, Madathur, Malayandi Town and Marulpatti

  • Uralpatti, Pappankulam and surrounding areas

Ariyalur District: Keelappazhuvur Substation

A shutdown has been announced for monthly maintenance at the Keelappazhuvur Substation. The affected areas include Keelapazhuvur, Melapazhuvur, Kokudi, Melakaruppur, Malathankulam, Kallakudi, Karuducherry, Arungal, Keelaiyur, Poyyur and Keezhavannam, along with nearby localities.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 AM and continue until the maintenance work is completed.

Perambalur District: Koothur Area

Power supply will be suspended in areas around Koothur near Kunnam. The affected localities include P.R. Nallur, Zameen Peraiyur, Koothur, Gudalur, Kolathur, Ramalingapuram, Allinagar, Timur and Meththal.

Madurai District: Vikramangalam Substation

The shutdown in areas served by the Vikramangalam Substation is scheduled from 9 AM to 2 PM. Localities listed include Vikramangalam, Kovilpatti, Pandian Nagar, Nariampatti, Keelaperumalpatti, Ayyampatti, Chakrapara Nayakkanur, Krishnapuram, Kosavapatti, Praviyampatti, Jyothi Manikkam, Mammuttipatti and Kadupatti, among others.

Sivaganga District: Manamadurai SIPCOT Substation

Electricity supply is scheduled to be interrupted from 10 AM to 2 PM in Manamadurai and nearby areas. The list includes SIPCOT, Muthanendal, Idakkatur, Milaganur, Sangamangalam, Annavasal, Kurichi, South Pudukkottai, Nallandipuram and areas around Kachath Nallur.

What Should Residents Know?

Residents in the listed areas should charge essential devices in advance and plan around the announced shutdown windows. Since some locality names may be rendered differently in published notices, consumers should check the latest TANGEDCO or local electricity-board update for confirmation of the exact areas and restoration time.

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Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List
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Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

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Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

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