Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 20: Check Localities And Latest Updates

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 20: Several areas across Tamil Nadu are listed in power outage updates as residents prepare for Tuesday’s scheduled maintenance work. Coimbatore localities are included in the October 20 shutdown information, with power cuts expected to begin at 9 AM. Residents in the affected areas should plan their daily activities accordingly, as electricity supply is expected to resume after the maintenance work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has scheduled maintenance work to improve the electricity infrastructure. While outages are expected to begin at the scheduled time, supply in some areas may be restored earlier, depending on the completion of the work.

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 20: Coimbatore Areas

The following localities in Coimbatore are listed for the power shutdown:

Purani Colony

Avarampalayam

Ganesh Nagar

Kamathenu Nagar

Nava-India Road

Ganapathy Bus Stand

Siddhaputhur

Pazhayur

PN Palayam

GKNM Hospital

Alamu Nagar

Ramakrishna Hospital

Kalyana Mandapam

Residents in these areas should prepare for a temporary interruption in electricity supply during the scheduled maintenance period.

Karur Power Cut: Check Localities

Several areas of Karur district have witnessed power outages in recent weeks. These include Vengamedu, Vangapalayam, Vennaimalai, Perichipalayam, Government Colony, Panchamadevi, Minnapally, Vangal, Manmagalam, N Puthur, Kadambanguruchi, Vallipalayam, Vadugapatti, Karupampalayam, Valliyappampalayam, Kudukudumbapalayam, K Koppampalayam, Palayam Thanthonimalai, Sungaket, Manavadi, Gandhigramam, Kathalapatti, Kannimarpalayam, Pasupathipalayam, Amoor, Minnagar, Achimangalam, Rayanur, Koravapatti, Bhaganatham, Pathammatty and Chellandipalayam.

Udumalaipet Power Cut: List Of Areas

In Udumalaipet, previous outages have affected MN Palayam, Banana Kombunagoor, Subbaiyagaundanputhur, Alangadhavu, Valanthaiamaram, Meenakshipuram, Kulathuputhur, Pariothu, Deevanshaputhur, Ganapathipalayam, Govindapuram, Kaliyappagaundanputhur and Athupolachchi.

Krishnagiri Power Cut: Areas Affected

Several localities in Krishnagiri district have also experienced power cuts in recent weeks. The areas include Kempatty, Belakondapalli, Madakondapalli, Poonappally, Muthur, Kappakal, Uliveeranapalli, Onnatti, Upparapalli, Jagirkodipalli, Thali Uppanur, Guruparapalli K.Agraharam, Kupatty, D Kothur, Soolagiri Town, Chinnaarasan Chamappally, Ulagam, Peerpalli, Pikkanapalli, Kalingavaram, Selatheradigamanthotti, Koneripalli, Padakottai, Chinnakottur, Gangojikottur, Badimaduku, Nallur, Theertham, Manavaranapalli, Nachikuppam, Chembarasanahalli, Basthalapalli, Errahandahalli and Petlipally.

Residents should note that the Karur, Udumalaipet and Krishnagiri localities listed above have experienced outages in recent weeks; the information provided does not separately confirm that all these areas will face a power cut on October 20.