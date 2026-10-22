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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 23: TANGEDCO has announced a scheduled electricity shutdown from 9 AM to 2 PM on Friday for monthly maintenance work. Several localities in Udayarpalayam, Thelur, Trichy, Sendurai and Metro Coimbatore will be affected. Check the complete area-wise list and plan accordingly.

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:25 IST

Tamil Nadu Power Cut October 23: Several parts of Tamil Nadu are scheduled to experience a temporary power outage on Friday, October 23, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out routine maintenance work. The planned shutdown is scheduled from 9 AM to 2 PM, affecting localities in Udayarpalayam, Trichy, Sendurai and Metro Coimbatore, among other areas.

Residents in the affected locations are advised to make arrangements in advance, particularly for household activities and work that depends on electricity. Power supply may be restored earlier in some areas, depending on the progress of the maintenance work.

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TANGEDCO has scheduled the outage to carry out monthly maintenance and related electrical infrastructure work. Such shutdowns allow officials to undertake necessary checks and repairs to support the safe and reliable operation of the power distribution network.

The scheduled restoration time is 2 PM on Friday, although supply could resume earlier in certain locations if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Area-Wise List

The following localities have been listed for the planned electricity shutdown:

Udayarpalayam: Melur, Udayarpalayam, Edaiyar and Paranam.

Thelur: Palayakudi, Thelur, Vilankudy, Nagamangalam, Periyathiru and Konam.

Poyyathanallur: Salaiyakurichy, Kadugur, Rayampuram and Thamaraikulam.

K. Vilakku: Pirathukaranpatty, Thirumalapuram, Annamill and surrounding areas.

Trichy: Paramasivapuram, A K NGR, Idaiyatrumangalam, TV NGR, Aanhimedu, Thirumanamedu, Mumoodichalamangalam, Thaneerbanthal, Sathamangalam, Varathajan NGR, Anbu NGR, E. Puthur, Krishnapuram 1st and 2nd Cross, Ramachandra NGR, Kutti Malai, Arasu Colony, Rajeev Ganthi NGR, KRS NGR, RMS Colony, Arunachalam Colony and Sokkalingapuram.

Sendurai: Sendurai, Naduvalur, Thelur, Kallankurichi and Collector Office.

Metro Coimbatore: Sulur, T.M. Nagar, Ranganathapuram, M.G. Pudur, B.S. Nagar, Kannampalayam, Kangeyampalayam, Ravuthur, Thomas Park, Kamarajar Road, Racecourse, Avinashi Road (Anna Statue to Collectorate), Trichy Road (Kannan Department to Ramanathapuram Signal) and Puliyakulam Road (Sungam to Vinayagar).

What Should Residents Know?

People living in the listed areas should charge essential devices beforehand and plan electricity-dependent activities around the scheduled outage. As restoration may vary by locality, residents should check the latest updates from their local electricity officials for confirmation.

Note: The shutdown timings and affected locations are based on the information provided. Residents should verify the schedule with TANGEDCO in case of any last-minute changes.

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Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

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Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown
Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

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