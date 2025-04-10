Home
Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8 Exam Outside Classroom

The headmistress of the school has been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry. Anbil Mahesh, the state’s School Education Minister, assured the public that there will be zero tolerance for any form of oppression against children.

In the video, the girl is heard talking to a woman, believed to be her mother.


A private school in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has come under scrutiny after a video emerged showing a Dalit girl being forced to take her Class 8 exam outside the classroom due to menstruation. The footage, which has gained significant attention online, has led to an official inquiry and the suspension of the school’s headmistress.

Video of Dalit Student Writing Exam Outside Classroom Goes Viral

In the video, the girl is seen seated on the steps outside her classroom, writing her exam. The video, though unverified by NDTV, shows the student holding a printed answer sheet with the name of the school — Swamy Chidbhavananda Matric Higher Secondary School in Senguttaipalayam.

The girl is heard speaking to a woman, presumed to be her mother, explaining that the principal instructed her to sit outside the classroom for the exam. She also revealed that this wasn’t the first time such an incident had occurred, as she was previously made to sit in an isolated spot for another exam.

The school management has claimed that the girl’s mother requested for her to sit outside during the exam. However, the controversy has sparked widespread outrage. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has swiftly ordered an inquiry into the matter, with the Director of Private School Education, Dr. M Palanisami, leading the investigation.

Suspension of Headmistress and Government’s Strong Stance

The headmistress of the school has been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry. Anbil Mahesh, the state’s School Education Minister, assured the public that there will be zero tolerance for any form of oppression against children. In his official statement, he said, “Oppression of children in any form cannot be tolerated.”

Dr. Syed Hafeezullah, a spokesperson for the DMK, condemned the incident, calling it an unfortunate exception in Tamil Nadu, a state that is usually a frontrunner in abolishing regressive practices. He also praised the state’s quick response, highlighting it as an example of the commitment to women’s empowerment.

The incident has drawn attention to the continuing challenges surrounding menstrual taboos and discriminatory practices in schools, particularly for marginalized groups. Tamil Nadu’s quick action in addressing this issue signals the state’s determination to end such practices and ensure the fair treatment of all students.

ALSO READ: Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After 18 Years, Demands 7.8 Crore In Compensation

