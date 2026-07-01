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Home > India News > Secret Plot To Topple Vijay Govt? TVK MLA Claims Rs 35 Crore Offer To Defect, 3 Arrested in Tamil Nadu

Secret Plot To Topple Vijay Govt? TVK MLA Claims Rs 35 Crore Offer To Defect, 3 Arrested in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested three people after uncovering an alleged plot to topple the Vijay-led TVK government by engineering the resignation of 15 MLAs, while the DMK has denied the allegations and called them a political narrative.

3 Arrested As Probe Begins Into Alleged Plot Against Vijay Govt (Image: ANI, file photo)
3 Arrested As Probe Begins Into Alleged Plot Against Vijay Govt (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 15:34 IST

Tamil Nadu’s intelligence department has claimed it foiled an alleged conspiracy to bring down the Vijay-led TVK government, less than two months after it assumed office. According to sources quoted by NDTV, the alleged plan involved securing the resignation of 15 TVK MLAs at the same time to destabilise the government. The investigation began after a complaint from a TVK legislator, leading to three arrests so far, while officials are also probing alleged links to DMK MLA Senthil Balaji as they investigate the wider network behind the suspected plot.

Complaint sparks Vijay government probe into alleged plot to topple TVK

As per reports, the case surfaced after Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja approached Chennai Police, alleging that a representative of consultancy firm IPDS offered him Rs 35 crore to support a no-confidence motion against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, a senior TVK leader. The MLA also claimed he was threatened and warned not to reveal the offer to anyone. Acting on the complaint, investigators arrested one employee of the consultancy firm in Chennai, followed by two more suspects in Karur.

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Sources quoted by NDTV said one of those arrested is reportedly close to Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok. Officials are continuing to investigate the alleged conspiracy and whether more people were involved.

Political war over Vijay allegations as TVK targets DMK leaders

As the investigation gathered pace, Vijay’s government launched a sharp attack on the DMK. As per reports, Tamil Nadu Minister CT Nirmal Kumar alleged that people directly linked to Senthil Balaji and the so-called “Karur Gang” were involved.

“Individuals directly associated with Senthil Balaji, as well as those from the so-called ‘Karur Gang’, are directly implicated in this matter. The police must take legal action and arrest everyone involved. They must put an end to such nefarious activities,” Kumar said.

The minister further alleged that the DMK had joined hands with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to bring down the Vijay-led government by engineering defections. “Edappadi Palaniswami and others were attempting to form a government through underhanded means. Today, we are seeing the manifestation of that. Key DMK figures like Senthil Balaji, acting on the orders of MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi, have been contacting many of our MLAs. They have been offering sums of Rs 10 crore, 20 crore, or even 50 crore. There isn’t a single MLA they haven’t approached,” Kumar claimed.

DMK rejects Vijay government’s claims, calls it a political narrative

Reports say that the DMK dismissed the allegations, accusing the Vijay-led TVK government of trying to shape public opinion by selectively revealing details from an ongoing investigation.

“TVK just wants to create a public perception by leaking investigation details. This shows they are low on facts and only want to create a narrative,” DMK spokesperson A Saravanan told NDTV. He also challenged the government to arrest Senthil Balaji if it had concrete evidence against him.

Earlier Vijay-Senthil Balaji rivalry returns to spotlight

The latest controversy has also revived the long-running rivalry between Vijay and Senthil Balaji. The former DMK minister hails from Karur, where a stampede occurred during one of Vijay’s election rallies.

At the time, Vijay had accused Balaji of orchestrating the incident to damage his image, an allegation Balaji had strongly denied. With fresh accusations now surfacing, that political rivalry has once again taken centre stage as the police investigation continues.

Also Read: Why Is Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Order in Supreme Court?    

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Secret Plot To Topple Vijay Govt? TVK MLA Claims Rs 35 Crore Offer To Defect, 3 Arrested in Tamil Nadu
Tags: dmkhome-hero-pos-1tamil naduTN govtVijay Government topple

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Secret Plot To Topple Vijay Govt? TVK MLA Claims Rs 35 Crore Offer To Defect, 3 Arrested in Tamil Nadu
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Secret Plot To Topple Vijay Govt? TVK MLA Claims Rs 35 Crore Offer To Defect, 3 Arrested in Tamil Nadu
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