Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tamil Nadu Speeds Up Caste And Income Certificate Process For Students Ahead Of New Term

Tamil Nadu Speeds Up Caste And Income Certificate Process For Students Ahead Of New Term

Tamil Nadu announces faster issuance of caste and income certificates for students ahead of June 2 school reopening. New simplified process ensures documents are issued within a week through local e-service centres.

Tamil Nadu Speeds Up Caste And Income Certificate Process For Students Ahead Of New Term


As Tamil Nadu gears up for the start of the new academic session on June 2, the School Education Department is intensifying efforts to ensure students return to school with all necessary documentation in hand.

Faster Certificate Access for Students Announced

To streamline access to government welfare schemes, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran has announced a new initiative aimed at expediting the issuance of caste and income certificates for school students. These documents are vital for applying to scholarships and availing educational benefits provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

Certificates to Be Issued Within One Week

According to Minister Ramachandran, students will now receive their caste and income certificates within a week of applying. This new timeline marks a significant step in reducing bureaucratic delays that often hinder students from receiving timely aid.

“The aim is to make sure no student is left behind due to delays in documentation,” said Ramachandran.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How to Apply: Simple Process at E-Service Centres

To apply for a caste certificate, students will need to submit the following documents:

  • Caste certificate of either parent

  • Aadhaar card of the student

  • Aadhaar cards of both parents

  • Student’s birth certificate

  • Family ration card

All these documents can be submitted at local e-service centres, which will also issue the certificates directly.

This simplified application process is designed to reduce red tape and help students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds access state-run education welfare programs quickly and efficiently.

Welfare Schemes Linked to Certificates

Tamil Nadu provides several education-related welfare schemes for students in government schools, including:

  • Scholarships for SC/ST/OBC students

  • Free uniforms, books, and bicycles

  • Financial aid for higher education

Access to these benefits often hinges on the timely availability of caste and income certificates.

Preparation Underway as Summer Holidays End

Currently, students across Tamil Nadu are on their summer vacation, but as schools prepare to reopen, the government is making parallel efforts to streamline welfare access and remove barriers to education.

These measures come as part of the state’s broader commitment to inclusive education and digitized governance, ensuring smoother transitions into the academic year for thousands of families.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Red Alert In Several Areas As Monsoon Hits Early

Filed under

caste certificate income certificate Tamil Nadu TN students

newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
newsx

Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly’s Brother, Out Of Danger After Dramatic Boat Accident
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil Spill Raise Safety Concerns

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season