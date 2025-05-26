Tamil Nadu Speeds Up Caste And Income Certificate Process For Students Ahead Of New Term

Tamil Nadu announces faster issuance of caste and income certificates for students ahead of June 2 school reopening. New simplified process ensures documents are issued within a week through local e-service centres.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the start of the new academic session on June 2, the School Education Department is intensifying efforts to ensure students return to school with all necessary documentation in hand.

Faster Certificate Access for Students Announced

To streamline access to government welfare schemes, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran has announced a new initiative aimed at expediting the issuance of caste and income certificates for school students. These documents are vital for applying to scholarships and availing educational benefits provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

Certificates to Be Issued Within One Week

According to Minister Ramachandran, students will now receive their caste and income certificates within a week of applying. This new timeline marks a significant step in reducing bureaucratic delays that often hinder students from receiving timely aid.

"The aim is to make sure no student is left behind due to delays in documentation," said Ramachandran.

How to Apply: Simple Process at E-Service Centres

To apply for a caste certificate, students will need to submit the following documents:

Caste certificate of either parent

Aadhaar card of the student

Aadhaar cards of both parents

Student’s birth certificate

Family ration card

All these documents can be submitted at local e-service centres, which will also issue the certificates directly.

This simplified application process is designed to reduce red tape and help students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds access state-run education welfare programs quickly and efficiently.

Welfare Schemes Linked to Certificates

Tamil Nadu provides several education-related welfare schemes for students in government schools, including:

Scholarships for SC/ST/OBC students

Free uniforms, books, and bicycles

Financial aid for higher education

Access to these benefits often hinges on the timely availability of caste and income certificates.

Preparation Underway as Summer Holidays End

Currently, students across Tamil Nadu are on their summer vacation, but as schools prepare to reopen, the government is making parallel efforts to streamline welfare access and remove barriers to education.

These measures come as part of the state’s broader commitment to inclusive education and digitized governance, ensuring smoother transitions into the academic year for thousands of families.

