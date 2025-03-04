Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Tamil Nadu Student Takes Class 12 Exam Hours After Mother's Death—A Story Of Courage And Determination

Tamil Nadu Student Takes Class 12 Exam Hours After Mother’s Death—A Story Of Courage And Determination

Tamil Nadu student Sunil Kumar sat for his board exam just hours after his mother’s death, displaying remarkable resilience and honoring her dream for his education.

Tamil Nadu Student Takes Class 12 Exam Hours After Mother’s Death—A Story Of Courage And Determination


In a heartbreaking yet inspiring incident, a Class 12 student from Valliyur displayed extraordinary resilience by appearing for his board exam just hours after his mother’s untimely demise.

Sunil Kumar, a student from Tirunelveli district, lost his mother, Subalakshmi, on the morning of March 3 due to a heart ailment. His father, Krishnamoorthy, had passed away six years ago, leaving Subalakshmi as the sole caretaker of Sunil and his sister, Yasini.

Despite his immense grief, Sunil’s relatives and neighbors encouraged him to sit for the exam, recalling how his mother had always prioritized education. In a poignant moment, Sunil placed his hall ticket at his mother’s feet before heading to the exam center, breaking down in tears. His family members consoled him, reminding him that his mother would have wanted him to succeed.

Tamil Nadu’s Education Minister Anbil Mahesh’s team reached out to Sunil, offering emotional and academic support. “We assured him, like a brother, that the minister stands with him and he will receive all necessary assistance,” a representative from the minister’s office said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also acknowledged Sunil’s courage, posting on X: “This is the Tamil community! Education is more important than our lives!”

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate Examination began on March 3 and will continue until March 25, with over 8 lakh students appearing across the state.

