Tamil Nadu To Launch 100 ‘Pink Autos’ In Chennai On Women’s Day For Safer Travel

Tamil Nadu will launch 100 ‘pink autos’ in Chennai on Women’s Day to ensure safer travel for women. These GPS-enabled autos will be driven exclusively by women.

In a major step towards enhancing women’s safety and mobility, the Tamil Nadu government will introduce 100 ‘pink autos’ in Chennai on March 8, Women’s Day. This initiative follows the successful implementation of pink buses in the state and aims to provide secure and reliable transport for female commuters.

A total of 250 pink autos will be launched in phases, all of which will be driven exclusively by women and cater to female passengers. To ensure safety, each auto will be equipped with a GPS tracking system connected to the nearest police station, allowing real-time monitoring.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Women Empowerment, P. Geetha Jeevan, announced that a dedicated app for booking pink autos is currently under development and will be launched in a few weeks. The app will allow passengers to book rides without any extra commission charged to drivers, ensuring affordability. Until the app is ready, passengers can avail of pink autos from designated auto stands across Chennai.

The fares for pink autos are expected to be on par with regular yellow autos, with meters installed to ensure fair and transparent pricing.

This initiative is part of Tamil Nadu’s broader efforts to enhance women’s safety in public transport and create employment opportunities for female drivers, furthering the state’s commitment to gender-inclusive mobility solutions.

